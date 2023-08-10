Downtown’s New Southern Dinner Spot Crafts a Coastal American Tale

Downtown’s newest restaurant arrives today, Friday, August 11, promising a seafood-focused look at America’s coastal South. Joyce, helmed by chef Sammy Monsour (Preux & Proper), arrives with a punch of spice and a whole lot of butter, settling in nicely just up the street from Whole Foods at 770 S. Grand Avenue, formerly the home of Red Herring.

Monsour — who splits time between LA and Charleston, South Carolina — is well known to Downtown diners, having spent years earning recognition (including a Michelin bib gourmand) at his jazzy former restaurant Preux & Proper, where the eclectic chef channeled the deep flavors of New Orleans. He’s got an eye for that same Southern complexity with the new Joyce, with the kitchen shelling out dishes like crawfish hushpuppies, Nashville hot catfish, and a hickory-smoked tomahawk pork chop.

The dining room star will certainly be the raw bar platters, tipping and pitching through the room loaded with crab claws, shrimp, and lobster. There will be caviar and roe for those looking to splash some cash, and Low Country-inspired black tiger prawn and oyster perloo for those in the know. Squares of golden cornbread will hit nearly every table (arriving with the requisite amount of butter), and beverage director and co-owner Kassady Wiggins will drop cocktails and natural wine all night long. Wiggins’s menu is meant to be zero-waste, and will also include a variety of non-alcoholic drinks to boot. The opening menus are below.

As for the space, co-owners Prince Riley and Athena Riley (along with Lauren Waters Design) have overhauled the open dining room to maximize sunlight and coastal luxury. That means woven seagrass on the walls and lots of light blonde woods and rattan finishes, with soft cloth and neutral tones throughout. There are lush touches like houseplants and printed chairs, and the Art Deco-ish design is made to give customers a relaxing, breezy feel.

The arrival of Joyce marks a welcome return for Monsour, and comes as Downtown continues to wind back from the darkest days of the pandemic. New hotels and restaurants are coming online all the time, while elsewhere in Los Angeles both Southern food and seafood at large have begun to see even more shine than usual. The famous Found Oyster team has its own Charleston-inspired restaurant in Queen St., while others like Loreto in Frogtown and the roving Little Anchor truck put their own LA spins on ceviches and lobster rolls, respectively. The new Joyce opens today at 770 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90017, with daily hours from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., extending to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

