 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Hands holding silverware on a white table dining on red wine and shishito peppers at the new Surfing Fox restaurant in Santa Monica, CA.
Evening bites and wine at the Surfing Fox.
The Surfing Fox

Filed under:

An All-Day Newcomer Looks to Outfox the Santa Monica Competition

The Surfing Fox opens this week at the Pierside Hotel, just steps from the famous Santa Monica Pier

by Farley Elliott
Farley Elliott is the Senior Editor at Eater LA and the author of Los Angeles Street Food: A History From Tamaleros to Taco Trucks. He covers restaurants in every form, from breaking news to the culture, people, and history that surrounds LA's dining landscape.

A casual newcomer is hitting the Westside shores this week, with the Surfing Fox formally opening just steps from the Santa Monica Pier on Tuesday, August 15. While the restaurant is a part of the new Pierside Hotel property at 120 Colorado Avenue, the ground floor and indoor-outdoor look are meant to pull the place into the greater neighborhood, making it a fine (and fast) stop for locals, tourists, and everyone else.

The new restaurant has plenty of room, from its long street-side patio nestled under swaying trees to the glowing corner bar and breezy indoor dining room. The plan is to activate different areas of the property throughout the day, starting with sunny morning La Colombe coffee and breakfast plates and ending with a lively night at the bar. Diners lounging outside in the afternoon can take in views to the pier and beyond, while inside is wrapped in surf culture accents and general California ephemera and art.

On the food front, chef David Yamaguchi (Chulita) is on to oversee the mostly standard hotel offerings. Given the location, right by a Metro stop and within sight of the ocean, the menu moves between dishes like ceviche, Caesar salad, a burger, fried chicken sandwich, and fish tacos. There are touches unique to Yamaguchi, like a koji brine on the chicken and Oaxacan spices, and the roasted half-chicken with coconut sauce and green sambal. Cocktails start at $17, while glasses of wine at $14. Espresso drinks and pastries are on hand for breakfast daily. The opening menus are below, including dog-friendly offerings for those with a pup.

The Surfing Fox opens this week in the thick of Santa Monica’s tourist stretch, not far from big new names like Spanish pintxos spot Xuntos, the ever-busy Bar Monette, and the completely redone Georgian Hotel.

A sunny outdoor patio with yellow accents and trees in Santa Monica, CA.
Patio seating and views to the pier.
Art on walls, ropes, and yellow seats at daytime inside new restaurant the Surfing Fox in Los Angeles.
Dining inside.
A bright orange fried chicken sandwich with rounds of carrot on a wooden board, with fries, at new restaurant the Surfing Fox in Los Angeles.
The hot chicken sandwich with Oaxacan spices.
A hand sets down an off-white cocktail onto a wooden board next to a number of other drinks at daytime at new restaurant the Surfing Fox in Los Angeles, CA.
Cocktails, called Foxtails.
A full spread of sandwiches, plates, tacos, and drinks at daytime against a white table at the new restaurant the Surfing Fox in Santa Monica.

The Surfing Fox

120 Colorado Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Visit Website
Where to Eat in LA Right Now

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Coming Attractions

Cult-Favorite NYC Slice Shop Scarr’s Pizza Is Coming to Los Angeles

AM Intel

‘It Just Didn’t Work’ Says Owner In Surprise Westside Closure Announcement