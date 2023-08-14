Share All sharing options for: An All-Day Newcomer Looks to Outfox the Santa Monica Competition

A casual newcomer is hitting the Westside shores this week, with the Surfing Fox formally opening just steps from the Santa Monica Pier on Tuesday, August 15. While the restaurant is a part of the new Pierside Hotel property at 120 Colorado Avenue, the ground floor and indoor-outdoor look are meant to pull the place into the greater neighborhood, making it a fine (and fast) stop for locals, tourists, and everyone else.

The new restaurant has plenty of room, from its long street-side patio nestled under swaying trees to the glowing corner bar and breezy indoor dining room. The plan is to activate different areas of the property throughout the day, starting with sunny morning La Colombe coffee and breakfast plates and ending with a lively night at the bar. Diners lounging outside in the afternoon can take in views to the pier and beyond, while inside is wrapped in surf culture accents and general California ephemera and art.

On the food front, chef David Yamaguchi (Chulita) is on to oversee the mostly standard hotel offerings. Given the location, right by a Metro stop and within sight of the ocean, the menu moves between dishes like ceviche, Caesar salad, a burger, fried chicken sandwich, and fish tacos. There are touches unique to Yamaguchi, like a koji brine on the chicken and Oaxacan spices, and the roasted half-chicken with coconut sauce and green sambal. Cocktails start at $17, while glasses of wine at $14. Espresso drinks and pastries are on hand for breakfast daily. The opening menus are below, including dog-friendly offerings for those with a pup.

The Surfing Fox opens this week in the thick of Santa Monica’s tourist stretch, not far from big new names like Spanish pintxos spot Xuntos, the ever-busy Bar Monette, and the completely redone Georgian Hotel.