A New Pizza Slice and Italian Ice Option Opens Along the LA River Today

Another day, another pizza place ready to shake up LA’s slice scene. The newcomer in this case is Shins Pizza in Cypress Park, a sister project to next-door neighbor Barra Santos and from the same Last Word Hospitality (Queen St., Found Oyster) team. Shins is named for Shin Irvin, co-founder of the design firm Folklor, who grew up eating slices in Philadelphia and wanted to bring a similar setup to Los Angeles. Chef Melissa López (Bestia, Barbuto) will oversee Shins, working a menu of whole pies and slices, as well as sides like celery salad with Point Reyes blue cheese, pickled fresno chili, and pistachio. There will be rotating flavors of Italian ice to boot, including the current calamansi option.

The new Shins Pizza opens today, August 15 at 1215 1⁄ 2 Cypress Avenue, and will keep hours from Tuesday to Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to start.

A new Taco Bell Cantina to know

Taco Bell is expanding its cantina empire, dropping even more boozy sit-down restaurants across the country in the coming months. Per a press release put out by the company, one of the next Taco Bell Cantina locations will be somewhere in Downtown Los Angeles.

Dining for a cause

A trio of local chefs is teaming up to collaborate on a dinner to support the Kokua Restaurant Hospitality Fund, with proceeds going to help displaced and out-of-work hospitality professionals in Hawaii during the state’s wildfires. Raphael Lunetta, Josiah Citrin, and Suzanne Tracht will partner for a multi-course dinner at Lunetta Restaurant in Santa Monica on Thursday, August 17, with tickets running $135 per person.

Looking for other ways to help? The Los Angeles Times has a handy list of restaurants that are giving back in one way or another to residents and workers on Maui.

A new meal in Long Beach

Long Beach hangout Nonna Mercato is expanding into brunch and beyond. Longbeachize reports that Chef Cameron Slaugh’s Bixby Knolls restaurant has been slowly expanding its offerings. Next up are patio brunches with more to follow.

The foods of New Mexico

Chef Teresa Montaño of Highland Park’s Otoño is finally launching her long-time-coming menu of New Mexican food, operating as a pop-up within her Spanish restaurant. The new project comes with its own name, Thunderbirds, and will run during lunch and brunch hours starting on Thursday, August 17. The residency should last about six weeks or so and will include fry bread, carne adovada, green chile enchiladas, and all the rest. The Thunderbirds menu is below.