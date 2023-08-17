A ‘Family Guy’-Themed Miniature Golf Bar Is Coming to Los Angeles Next Month

Who’s ready to hang out in a cartoon wonderland with golf clubs and cocktails? Probably a lot of people, which should make the coming Family Guy Giggity Golf event a hot ticket when it debuts in September in the Arts District. For $27, customers will get a nine-hole round of miniature golf and entry into a real-life version of the Drunken Clam bar from the hit show Family Guy. There will be show-themed drinks and snacks served from the Eat My Junk food truck too, plus merch and other ways to keep paying customers engaged.

The coming Giggity Golf event is the work of Bucket Listers and Superfly, two experiential companies known for projects like the Golden Girls Kitchen restaurant and the Friends Experience. Curious customers can get on the waitlist ahead of a ticket drop in the coming days, with the experience starting September 22 at 613 Imperial Avenue.

A great dinner deal in Hollywood

Ka’Teen in Hollywood is kicking off a series of guest chef dinners with Roberto Alcocer of Michelin-starred Valle in Oceanside. Alcocer and Was Avila will collaborate on a six-course meal set for Wednesday, August 23, with tickets priced at just $95 per person.

Irenia returns

Closed Orange County restaurant star Irenia, once considered to be among the best Filipino restaurants in the country, is returning for a pop-up of meat skewers, lumpia, and rice bowls on Sunday, August 20 at 6 p.m. at Work in Progress in Costa Mesa.

And even more big events to know about

It’s event season in and around Los Angeles once again. Among the procession of possible ways to spend a weekend evening, perhaps the biggest of all is the return of the Hotel Bel-Air outdoor barbecue on September 12. Francis Mallmann will be there, cooking over life fire, as will Burt Bakman of Slab, the Badmaash brothers, the Tacos 1986 team, and Eric Werner of Hartwood in Tulum (among others). Tickets run a cool $375 per person.

Other events include the upcoming Pacific Wine & Food Classic, going down on Saturday, September 30 at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort in Orange County. Expect tons of chefs from all over the region, with tickets starting at $195. Further south, the new Del Mar Wine + Food Festival will take place over a series of days and events between September 6 and September 11, culminating in two grand tasting days at Surf Sports Park.

A burger to add to the lists

The Rockenwagner team is launching a new midweek burger that’s worth knowing about. The Wednesday-only smash comes on the group’s beloved pretzel bun, and is only available for lunch between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. It’s a deal at under $9, too.