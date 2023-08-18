The Biggest Name in LA Seafood Opens at World-Famous Huntington Beach Pier

Huntington Beach hasn’t seen this kind of restaurant anticipation in years. The eclectic, always vocal Orange County surfside city is getting its own Broad Street Oyster Co. this weekend, and the talk around town has already reached a fever pitch. This isn’t just any lobster and oyster shack, either; founder Christoper Tompkins has built a colorful seafood behemoth with Broad Street Oyster Co., turning his pop-up into one of Southern California's most sought-after restaurant brands after first opening in 2019. And now Tompkins and company are heading for the famous waves of Huntington Beach.

This newest Broad Street Oyster Co. is opening its doors today right on the Huntington Beach Pier, a historic location that was for years Ruby’s Diner. The space affords Oakley sunglass levels of wraparound viewing out to the horizon, touched off by the company’s signature teal and light yellow color scheme. The retro branding design plays out with striped awnings beneath glowing signage, with funky cartoon characters and quirky merchandise set throughout the space. The dining room is purposefully spare, mostly wood and glass and the requisite nautical pieces, allowing the focus — as usual — to remain on Broad Street’s trays of shellfish, heaping lobster rolls, and surprising side items like burgers and hot dogs.

Expect long lines of hungry beachgoers at what will certainly be the hottest new restaurant in north Orange County just in time for the last weeks of summer. The original Malibu location has proven that surf, sand, and seafood continue to be a winning combination after all these years, with customers queueing up early and often. Since then Tompkins and his team have expanded to Santa Barbara and Grand Central Market, with a coming location in San Francisco at Ghirardelli Square before the year is out. But first, there is Surf City, USA, opening Saturday.

Broad Street Oyster Co. opens this weekend at Huntington Beach Pier, 1 Main Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648. Expect lunch through evening hours daily.