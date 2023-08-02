Some of LA’s Best Pies Are Expanding to the Westside Soon

One of LA’s best pie-makers is on the move. Nicole Rucker of Fat + Flour, the Downtown pie, cookie, and all-things-delicious shop inside the historic Grand Central Market, is expanding westward to the far reaches of Culver City. Rucker is setting up shop at a still-undisclosed address west of the 405 near other big names like Lodge Bread and Samosa House. Rucker posted about the move on Instagram, saying there that the space is relatively turn-key, meaning a late-summer opening is in the works.

Rucker tells Eater that she isn’t going to rush the opening, in part because she wants the decor to meet expectations. “This is our first four-wall situation [for Fat + Flour],” says Rucker. “I want people to have fun and be a little bit surprised when they walk in.” The shop will offer the same array of pies, cookies, and coffee as the original, and will also venture into breakfast pastries, tea, and “maybe a couple of snackier-type things,” says Rucker. The cafe will also have wifi, and will keep evening hours with the hope that customers can swing by after a meal elsewhere for a late espresso and a bit of dessert. “Sort of like when you go to the ice cream shop,” says Rucker. “I think that would be a cool thing, if people returned to that.”

A flaming tour of LA Mexican food

Chef Esther Choi and Eater contributor Bill Esparza embarked on a recent trek to taste some of LA’s spiciest Mexican food, stopping in at spots like Del Mar Ostioneria along the way. The challenging all-day affair was captured, sweat and all, by First We Feast.

Feasts in the San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles Times food critic Bill Addison sought out Syrian-style shawarma across the San Fernando Valley recently, highlighting spots like Sincerely Syria and Mama’s Shawarma alongside a deep history lesson in Lebanese foodways and LA influences.

A wine win for LA

Antico Nuovo has won a Wine Spectator Best Of award for 2023, with the publication praising the restaurant and wine director Rachel Grisafi’s deep, curated list. Congrats to the team.

Happy hour for many hours

All Day Baby in Silver Lake continues to tinker with its evening hours, adding a brand new (and hours-long) happy hour menu as of today. There are plenty of deals to be had between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, including $11 cocktails, $10 shot and beer combos, a $6 burger, and more. The full happy hour menu can be found here.