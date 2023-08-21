 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

One of LA’s Best New York City-Style Pizza Shops Expands to Westwood Next

Danny Boy’s Famous Original Pizza, from Meatball Shop co-founder Daniel Holzman, is on the expansion path

by Farley Elliott
A slice of pepperoni cheese on a paper plate.
Pepperoni pizza slice from Danny Boy’s Famous Original Pizza.
Stan Lee
Farley Elliott is the Senior Editor at Eater LA and the author of Los Angeles Street Food: A History From Tamaleros to Taco Trucks. He covers restaurants in every form, from breaking news to the culture, people, and history that surrounds LA's dining landscape.

Los Angeles is rich with pizza news all of a sudden, most notably the inbound arrival of Scarr’s out of New York City and the recent opening of Eastside slice spot Shins Pizza in Cypress Park. Now another big name is making waves, with Daniel Holzman of Danny Boy’s Famous Original Pizza in Downtown LA heading to Westwood with a brand new shop.

The new Danny Boy’s is set to take over the closed former 800 Degrees (once an iconic pizza location itself) at 10880 Lindbrook Drive, offering a much larger footprint than the original LA shop inside the Halo DTLA development in Downtown. Holzman and company have been at that first location for two full years now, selling some of the city’s best New York City-style slices and meatball parms — no surprise, given that Holzman is one of the co-founders of the Meatball Shop in NYC. What Now Los Angeles was the first to pull the permits that confirmed the upcoming location near UCLA.

With this new westside location, Danny Boy’s will be able to offer even more by-the-slice options in addition to a broader array of salads and sandwiches. The larger space will also accommodate beer and wine sales.

“We want to make more great pizza and grow our family of customers and coworkers,” Holzman tells Eater in a statement. “We’ve found the perfect second location, so we couldn’t be more excited.” Construction is underway with an eye toward opening in early spring 2024.

Foursquare

Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizza

330 South Hope Street, , CA 90071 (213) 772-7664 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Adding Meat to the Menu Might Have Saved This Former Plant-Based Restaurant From Closing

By Virali Dave

Filed under:

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Orange County’s Next Big Luxury Restaurant Embraces Wagyu Steak and Beijing Duck

By Farley Elliott

The Biggest Name in LA Seafood Opens at World-Famous Huntington Beach Pier

By Farley Elliott

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

A ‘Family Guy’-Themed Miniature Golf Bar Is Coming to Los Angeles Next Month

By Farley Elliott