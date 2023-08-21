One of LA’s Best New York City-Style Pizza Shops Expands to Westwood Next

Los Angeles is rich with pizza news all of a sudden, most notably the inbound arrival of Scarr’s out of New York City and the recent opening of Eastside slice spot Shins Pizza in Cypress Park. Now another big name is making waves, with Daniel Holzman of Danny Boy’s Famous Original Pizza in Downtown LA heading to Westwood with a brand new shop.

The new Danny Boy’s is set to take over the closed former 800 Degrees (once an iconic pizza location itself) at 10880 Lindbrook Drive, offering a much larger footprint than the original LA shop inside the Halo DTLA development in Downtown. Holzman and company have been at that first location for two full years now, selling some of the city’s best New York City-style slices and meatball parms — no surprise, given that Holzman is one of the co-founders of the Meatball Shop in NYC. What Now Los Angeles was the first to pull the permits that confirmed the upcoming location near UCLA.

With this new westside location, Danny Boy’s will be able to offer even more by-the-slice options in addition to a broader array of salads and sandwiches. The larger space will also accommodate beer and wine sales.

“We want to make more great pizza and grow our family of customers and coworkers,” Holzman tells Eater in a statement. “We’ve found the perfect second location, so we couldn’t be more excited.” Construction is underway with an eye toward opening in early spring 2024.