Some Big LA Food Names Land at Downtown’s Busy Soccer Stadium

There are some big new vendors to know about at BMO Stadium’s compound just south of Downtown LA. The concert venue and sports arena, home to LAFC and Angel City FC soccer teams, has begun to fully reactivate its Fields LA food hall next door to the pitch, and that means new vendors and lots of new eats to enjoy. Three big new arrivals are now set to debut on Wednesday, August 23, before game day.

Triple Beam, the Roman-style pizza operator backed by Nancy Silverton, will be selling slices and sides inside Fields LA starting this week, along with Amboy, the burger operation from Alvin Cailan. Tacos Way will also be on-site, and there are more vendors to be announced in the coming weeks. For now, find vendors new and old at Fields LA during event days.

A restaurant week return

Black Restaurant Week starts this Friday, August 25 in Los Angeles. The nationwide campaign, now in its sixth year, will feature tons of local restaurants including Axiom Kitchen, Fixins Soul Kitchen, My Father’s Barbeque, and many more.

Live music and French food

Afro Cuban jazz group LA Lom (the Los Angeles League of Musicians) will be jamming at French restaurant Caviar Kaspia on Melrose Place on Thursday, August 24. The live event starts at 8 p.m., with dinner beforehand; reservations can be made via Resy.

Issues on Beverly

Gogo’s Tacos has been “robbed again,” says owner Brittney Valles (Guerrilla Tacos), who laments that “every other month there is something like this” at her Beverly Boulevard restaurant. “At this point, I don’t know what to do,” says Valles, who opened the corner taco stand in September 2021.

A collaboration dish in the SGV

Monarch restaurant in Arcadia is launching a new celebrity collaboration dish, this time with actor Greta Lee. The naengmyeon cold noodles will be available on the regular menu, and come with cold mushroom broth and lots of pickled vegetables. Previously, the Monarch/Chifa crew has collaborated on dishes with Spike Jonze, Ali Wong, Padma Lakshmi, and others.