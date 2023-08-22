 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bright red lights in a bar space at Bar CDMX.
Inside Bar CDMX.

This New Hidden Bar Brings a Bit of Mexico City to Downtown LA

Bar CDMX offers a taste of Mexico’s bar scene, complete with arcade games and Spanish rock music

by Virali Dave
Photography by Wonho Frank Lee
A bartender pours draft mezcal, tequila, and rum cocktails while another shakes and stirs a range of classic drinks at Downtown LA’s new Bar CDMX, opening Friday, August 25. Rock music and arcade games — both in Spanish — add some fun to this basement bar, which also houses a pool table below some framed prints from Mexico-based artist Beo Hake. There are mirrors hanging above wooden booths on several walls, and each with a different Mexico City neighborhood written on the surface.

A pool table and various art prints at Bar CDMX.
Pool table and prints.
Booths and mirrors with various Mexico City neighborhoods written on them at Bar CDMX.
Mirrors with CDMX neighborhoods.

With its drinks, art, and music, Bar CDMX pays homage to the bustling Mexican capital. The new space comes from the Pouring With Heart hospitality group, the prolific team that is also behind nearby Arts District Brewing Co., Las Perlas, the Normandie Club, and many more bars beyond Los Angeles.

The drinks at Bar CDMX play with agave-based spirits and rum. There are four options on draft: margaritas, mojitos, mezcal palomas, and tropic thunders, which are made with rum, orgeat, pineapple, lemon, and ginger. Mezcal and rum also take the stage among the stirred and shaken classic cocktails, which include a mezcal and rum punch, a caipirinha, a mezcal margarita, a carajillo, and an Old Fashioned made with a spirit of choice. The full cocktail menu is below.

A tropic thunder cocktail being poured on draft at Bar CDMX.
Tropic thunder.
A bright orange mango mezcal margarita with a printed background at Bar CDMX.
Mango mezcal margarita.
A planter’s punch cocktail with some billiard cue sticks at Bar CDMX.
Planter’s punch.
Carajillo cocktail on a wooden surface at Bar CDMX.
Carajillo.

This new “secret” bar has an easy-to-miss entrance, distinguishable by a neon sign that sports the CDMX name and a pair of broken glasses. The 3,000-square-foot space is located below Seven Grand, another Pouring with Heart space. The design comes from Jared Meisler (Roger Room, Bar Lubitsch) and features Victorian woodwork that contrasts concrete walls. Assistant general manager Noah Iniguez, who was previously bar manager at Arts District Brewing Co., says, “Mexico City looks at times like the jungle is wrestling to take over a city, and we want our bar to feel the same.”

Bar CDMX joins the bustling Downtown LA food and drink scene, just blocks away from food hall Grand Central Market or bars like the Varnish or Perch. It also is among several spots in LA that pay homage to Mexico City, including Santo, Cha Cha Chá, and Alma.

Bar CDMX is located in the basement at 515 W. Seventh Street. There is a soft opening on August 25, followed by a grand opening on Thursday, August 31. Daily hours will be from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Neon signage outside Bar CDMX.
Outside Bar CDMX.
Arcade games inside Bar CDMX.
Arcade games.
A vibrant yellow pineapple caipirinha at Bar CDMX.
Pineapple caipirinha.
A mojito on a wooden surface at Bar CDMX.
Mojito.
The bar area with red lighting at Bar CDMX.
The bar area.
An orange tropic thunder cocktail at Bar CDMX.
Tropic thunder.
A mezcal paloma on a wooden surface at Bar CDMX.
Mezcal paloma.

Bar CDMX

515 W. 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014 Visit Website
