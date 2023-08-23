 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LA’s Newest Pizzeria Turns Out Hainan Chicken Neapolitan Pies in Koreatown

Plus, a celebration of Japanese Zen Buddhist cooking in Hollywood, a not-to-be-missed art exhibition, and more

by Cathy Chaplin
Pizza topped with soppressata, pomodoro, fior di latte, and spicy chile crunch at Pi00a in Koreatown.
Pi00a

Pi00a (pronounced “pie-oh-ah”), a brand-new pizzeria specializing in Asian-influenced Neapolitan pies, opened in a Koreatown ghost kitchen earlier this month (615 N. Western Avenue). On the menu are eight blistered pies made with traditional Italian fixings, including quattro formaggi, soppressata, and margherita, and more inventive toppings, like Hainan chicken, miso eggplant, and Asian pear.

Behind the project are Melody and Russ Stein, who met at Gallaudet University (a private university for the Deaf in Washington, D.C.) and opened the Neapolitan-style, VPN-certified Mozzeria in San Francisco in 2011; the pizzeria is run by Deaf or hard-of-hearing workers. (The nonprofit Communication Service for the Deaf has owned and operated Mozzeria since 2017 and expanded to Washington, D.C. in 2020.)

The Steins, along with their children, Taysia and Rylan, are continuing Mozzeria’s mission to provide training and career opportunities for Deaf individuals at Pi00a and have created a fully accessible workplace using American Sign Language. The family-owned restaurant group will open an East Coast Italian-style sandwich shop called Panino Mano in the coming months in the same virtual kitchen.

Super-slurpable noodles in Alhambra

New to Alhambra is Chili Mee Noodle Bar at 1261 E. Valley Boulevard. The menu is dead simple with just four noodle flavors, a dozen side dishes (pan-fried Spam, soy-marinated eggs, fried chicken, and more), and two kinds of soup (wonton and beef meatballs). Heat-seekers will do well with the signature “chili mee,” while the “original” and “mee goreng” go easy on the spice.

A celebration of Japanese Zen Buddhist cooking

Japan House in Hollywood is hosting a lecture and tasting on shōjin ryōri (vegetarian Buddhist cooking) on Saturday, September 2 with Soto Zen monk Shumyo Kojima. Reservations (10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.) are available on Eventbrite for $35 per person.

Why do mocktails cost a pretty penny?

Lynn Q. Yu investigates why mocktails are “so damn expensive now” for Time Out. Yu chats with industry pros, including Amy Racine of Ardor in West Hollywood and Zack Sanders of Mirate in Los Feliz, to find out why.

Art inspired by late-night Sunset haunts

Head to One Trick Pony Gallery on Fairfax Avenue in Mid-Wilshire to see the works of artist Meegan Barnes. The “Sunset Noir” solo exhibition celebrates iconic establishments on and around Sunset Boulevard, including a dynamic ceramic stoneware sculpture of La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills. The exhibition is running from now until September 9.

