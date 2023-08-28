 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This LA Bakery Is Giving Away Two Tickets to See Beyoncé at SoFi Stadium This Weekend

Plus, a revamp in Highland Park, a closure on West Third Street, and more

by Farley Elliott

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - New York
Beyoncé on tour.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Sweet Lady Jane is giving away two tickets to Beyoncé’s Saturday, September 2 show at SoFi Stadium. Just like previous ticket giveaways, fans will have the opportunity to score the seats by following, tagging, and sharing the cake shop’s social media post about the giveaway, which runs until August 31.

A fresh arrival in West Hollywood

There’s a new tenant for the closed former Conservatory space on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, reports What Now Los Angeles. Arden restaurant, from the Paris Tokyo owners, will take over the entire address — they had formerly been operating a small cafe in the patio out front only — in the coming months, though little is known about the look and direction of the coming restaurant so far.

And moving on along West Third

Saucy Chick Rotisserie and the Goat Mafia have ended their collaborative run on West Third Street. The two longtime pop-ups have not yet revealed their next moves, but the last day to try the pair together was late last week.

New omakase on Robertson

Sushi Tama has a new counter-only dinnertime omakase experience that might be worth checking out. The subdued Robertson Boulevard restaurant from chef Hideyuki “Yoshi” Yoshimito is running his menu for $180 per person at the bar.

Staying up late in Century City

Eataly in Century City is staying up late next month, with a Notte Italiana experience going down from 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday, September 22. The evening hangout will feature cocktails, tasting stations, live entertainment, and (for VIP ticket holders) a rooftop lounge and DJ set.

A new look in Highland Park

Cafe Birdie in Highland Park has been given a whole new direction, reemerging this week as just Birdie, a counter-service, no-reservation hangout where every dish is under $20. The change in service model meant that some employees were let go, leading to this long explainer on the decision by ownership.

