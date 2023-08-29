Downtown’s Ritzy Rooftop Lounge Serves Champagne and Seafood For Days

There’s a sweet new rooftop lounge in Downtown LA to know about, and it’s loaded with raw bar dishes and plenty of champagne to enjoy. Named Mother of Pearl, this standalone open-air lounge from chef Joshua Gil and the Houston Brothers is yet another addition to Level 8 at the Moxy/AC Hotel in Downtown, and comes just off the heels of yesterday’s opening intel on Maison Kasai, Gil’s other project on the same floor. Drinks are designed by Devon Espinosa, champagnes are selected by wine director Eric Railsback, and the ambitious seafood menu includes dips, seafood towers, oysters, and other luxurious touches.

On Mother of Pearl’s new menu, diners can expect a Baja abalone course with abalone liver kosho, and rice paper crackers made of nori. Lobster egg salad sandwiches with housemade milk bread come topped with caviar, while a miso creme brulee uses ume and ikura that’s inspired by Gil’s Supper Liberation Front pop-up in the early 2010s. Chilled shrimp and octopus tom yum blends Thai flavors, while martinis arrive with caviar bumps on the side. The whole thing works as a great pre-event hangout next to the Convention Center and sports/music nights, or as a fun post-work lounge for Downtown denizens. Given the popularity of Perch, Upstairs at the Ace Hotel, Broken Shaker, and Spire 73, Mother of Pearl should find an eager following for diners keen to enjoy the cityscape from the open air.

Design inspiration comes in the form of a Spanish Colonial gazebo with wrought iron seating, iron cocktail tables, and soft blue banquette seating. Talavera tiles line the outdoor cocktail bar, conjuring Baja California, and pair nicely with stellar skyline sunsets overlooking Crypto.com Arena and L.A. Live. The whole thing feels pretty over-the-top in a good way, with clear inspiration from Vegas in terms of vibe but with maybe a touch better seafood. Mother of Pearl is scheduled to open after Labor Day in mid-September.

Mother of Pearl will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with reservations available here. Located at Level 8 at 1254 South Figueroa Street, 8th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90015.