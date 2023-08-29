 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Downtown’s Ritzy Rooftop Lounge Serves Champagne and Seafood For Days

Mother of Pearl is a breezy new way to spend cash on bubbly and shellfish towers

by Matthew Kang
Food photography by Andrea d’Agosto

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Colorful dusk-lit rooftop patio of Mother of Pearl with wrought iron seating and blue banquettes.
Outside Mother of Pearl at Level 8 in Downtown LA.
Michael Kleinberg
Matthew Kang is the Lead Editor of Eater LA. He has covered dining, restaurants, food culture, and nightlife in Los Angeles since 2008. He's the host of K-Town, a YouTube series covering Korean food in America, and has been featured in Netflix's Street Food show.

There’s a sweet new rooftop lounge in Downtown LA to know about, and it’s loaded with raw bar dishes and plenty of champagne to enjoy. Named Mother of Pearl, this standalone open-air lounge from chef Joshua Gil and the Houston Brothers is yet another addition to Level 8 at the Moxy/AC Hotel in Downtown, and comes just off the heels of yesterday’s opening intel on Maison Kasai, Gil’s other project on the same floor. Drinks are designed by Devon Espinosa, champagnes are selected by wine director Eric Railsback, and the ambitious seafood menu includes dips, seafood towers, oysters, and other luxurious touches.

On Mother of Pearl’s new menu, diners can expect a Baja abalone course with abalone liver kosho, and rice paper crackers made of nori. Lobster egg salad sandwiches with housemade milk bread come topped with caviar, while a miso creme brulee uses ume and ikura that’s inspired by Gil’s Supper Liberation Front pop-up in the early 2010s. Chilled shrimp and octopus tom yum blends Thai flavors, while martinis arrive with caviar bumps on the side. The whole thing works as a great pre-event hangout next to the Convention Center and sports/music nights, or as a fun post-work lounge for Downtown denizens. Given the popularity of Perch, Upstairs at the Ace Hotel, Broken Shaker, and Spire 73, Mother of Pearl should find an eager following for diners keen to enjoy the cityscape from the open air.

Design inspiration comes in the form of a Spanish Colonial gazebo with wrought iron seating, iron cocktail tables, and soft blue banquette seating. Talavera tiles line the outdoor cocktail bar, conjuring Baja California, and pair nicely with stellar skyline sunsets overlooking Crypto.com Arena and L.A. Live. The whole thing feels pretty over-the-top in a good way, with clear inspiration from Vegas in terms of vibe but with maybe a touch better seafood. Mother of Pearl is scheduled to open after Labor Day in mid-September.

Mother of Pearl will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with reservations available here. Located at Level 8 at 1254 South Figueroa Street, 8th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90015.

Baja abalone with rice paper nori crisps at Mother of Pearl in Downtown LA on a stone plate.
Baja abalone with rice paper nori crisps at Mother of Pearl in Downtown LA.
A chipped flute cocktail with sunset colors atop a marble table at an outdoor restaurant named Mother of Pearl.
A Devon Espinosa cocktail.
Champagne with lobster sandwiches at Mother of Pearl.
Champagne with lobster sandwiches.

Level 8

1260 South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Chef Miles Thompson Has Big Echo Park Plans for His Baby Bistro

By Farley Elliott

Filed under:

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

This LA Bakery Is Giving Away Two Tickets to See Beyoncé at SoFi Stadium This Weekend

By Farley Elliott

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

4 People Dead in Mass Shooting at Southern California’s Oldest Biker Bar

By Matthew Kang

Filed under:

Los Angeles Could Start Forcing Businesses to Accept Cash Again

By Farley Elliott