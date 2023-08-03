A Supremely Cool New Ice Cream Shop Just Opened in Echo Park

Nick Fisher, the owner of El Prado bar in Echo Park, opened Fluffy’s ice cream shop across the street at 1814 W. Sunset Boulevard on Sunday, July 30. The parlor serves organic ice cream and a slew of frozen treats like affogatos, banana splits, and root beer floats. A smaller savory menu includes a duo of sandwiches: ham and cheese or plain cheese. Coffee and cold brew are on hand for caffeinating. Fluffy’s wonderfully quirky space is complete with a larger-than-life marble run, vintage jukebox, and Lactaid dispenser.

While the ice cream scene in and around Fluffy’s is minimal for now, fierce competition can be found a mile up the Boulevard in Silver Lake. Dotted along Sunset are Mashti Malone’s, Van Leeuwen, Creamo, Pazzo Gelato, and Salt & Straw.

Chocolate makes everything better

The London West Hollywood will be adding a whole lot of chocolate to its weekend afternoon tea service beginning Saturday, August 5, 2023. The new Phillip Ashley Chocolates menu, which is served on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. for $84 per person, includes chocolate-flavored tea, chocolate cakes, and of course, chocolates. Reservations are required.

Food, art, and music collide

The Los Angeles Times recently launched a video series called F.A.M. Each episode highlights a specific neighborhood through a local poet, musician, and restaurant. The first episode takes place at Villa’s Tacos in Highland Park and features musician Alaina Castillo and poet Paolina Acuña-Gonzalez.

A shell-shaped love letter

LAist food editor Gab Chabrán and How to LA podcast host Brian De Los Santos are on the hunt for LA’s finest conchas. The duo head to Long Beach to try Gusto Bread, hit up the Vallarta Supermarket chain, and visit Coatzingo panederia in South LA.

Sushi and soba making with Sonoko Sakai

Japanese American cooking teacher and food writer Sonoko Sakai is hosting a duo of cooking classes in August. She will be teaching a soba noodle workshop on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a family-style sushi class on Sunday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations can be made here.

Additionally, Sakai is popping up at LA Homefarm in Glassell Park on Saturday, August 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to serve fresh, hand-cut soba noodles with dipping sauce ($28), and a bevy of handmade products (miso, water kimchi, curry powder, furikake, etc.). Pre-orders are available here.