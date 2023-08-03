Here’s How to Score Free Tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in LA

One of LA’s most prolific bakeries is going all in on Taylor Swift mania this week, and #Swiftie fans are paying attention. Not only is Sweet Lady Jane working up a whole batch of Eras Tour-influenced limited edition cupcake flavors, but the company is also giving away two tickets to the Taylor Swift show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for the final night on Wednesday, August 9. The Eras Tour is one of the most sought-after single concert experiences in a generation (if not ever), and Sweet Lady Jane is just… giving tickets away.

To score the possible seats, there are some hoops to jump through. Like with many modern internet giveaways, fans will be randomly drawn from a pool of likely thousands of hopefuls who have all completed the following tasks: following Sweet Lady Jane on Instagram, commenting on the singular Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket giveaway post, and tagging at least three other accounts in said comment. Swifties have been commenting on the post since Friday, July 28, but hopeful fans can continue to follow the above rules and leave comments and tags until Saturday, August 5, when a winner will be randomly announced.

Of course, there can only be one winner of the coveted tickets. For everyone else, Sweet Lady Jane is still offering a chance to taste a bit of the Taylor experience, with one-off Taylor’s Version cupcakes, like a pastel-colored funfetti version (a la Lover) or a gluten-free red velvet version (a la Better Than Revenge). The cupcakes — and other sweets — can be picked up at all Sweet Lady Jane locations, of which there are many, until August 11. The ever-expanding shop currently has locations in Encino, West Hollywood, Santa Monica, Calabasas, Manhattan Beach, Beverly Hills, and beyond, with several takeout-only locations around greater Los Angeles as well. There are even a few more outlets coming, specifically in Larchmont and Marina del Rey.

Not a fan of cupcakes? That’s okay. Cici’s Cafe in the San Fernando Valley is offering its own Taylor Swift-styled menu, running August 1 to August 13. The menu will consist of 13 different new dishes that play on various Swift lyrics, and 13 percent of proceeds from all sales during that time will go to a local cat shelter.