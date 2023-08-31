 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elon Musk Is Maybe Actually Going to Build that Hollywood Tesla Drive-In Restaurant

Plus, a puppy yoga class, a new rooftop carousel bar, and more

by Virali Dave
Billionaire Elon Musk at Paris Viva Tech Fair
Elon Musk
Getty
Virali Dave is a writer and editor in Los Angeles. Born in Mumbai, she has always considered the West Coast to be the best coast. Her writing has appeared in FoodBeast, NBC News, LAist, Life and Thyme, The Ringer, Input Magazine, and more.

Tesla’s Diner and Drive-In Theater Supercharger, an idea that CEO Elon Musk tweeted about in early 2018, is one step closer to becoming a reality. Over five years later, Tesla has received permit approval from the LA Department of Building and Safety to build the station on Santa Monica Boulevard just east of La Brea, according to Teslarati, at the site of a closed former Shakey’s Pizza.

According to Parametric Architecture, the development will have 32 Supercharger stalls, a rooftop space with tables and seats, a restaurant, and two film screens that will run clips from popular movies, though it remains unclear when the property will actually open to the public. It’s also still very possible that the development never actually gets built at all, considering Musk’s reputation for delays, changes, and simply saying that he’ll do stuff that he’s probably not actually allowed to do.

Tartine continues expansion path

San Francisco bakery Tartine is opening up another Santa Monica location. According to Toddrickallen, the new outpost is coming soon on Lincoln Boulevard and will be the sixth Tartine location in LA.

Downward dog with a bunch of pups

Downtown LA restaurant Abernethy’s is hosting a free puppy yoga class on Sunday, September 10 to celebrate a new, dog-friendly food menu. The class will be from 1 to 2 p.m., and there will be a happy hour with beers, hard seltzers, sangria, and snacks, plus a yoga class with plenty of adoptable dogs. More details can be found on Abernethy’s Instagram page.

Two dogs with sunglasses at Abernethy’s.
Two puppies at Abernethy’s.
Evan Tsuchiyama

A meal with plenty of mezcal

Chef Ray Garcia’s Asterid is hosting a four-course dinner with Mal Bien Mezcal on Thursday, September 21. Tickets are $120 per person and include a welcome cocktail plus mezcal pours to pair with the meal.

Another new spot opens in Downtown’s Level 8

The latest opening to join the Level 8 space in Downtown LA is Golden Hour, a rooftop carousel bar and pool deck featuring cocktails and mocktails from beverage director Devon Espinosa, plus design from Mark and Jonnie Houston, Lightstone Design Studio, Undisclosable, and Basile Studio. Golden Hour joins spaces like Mr. Wanderlust, Lucky Mizu, Que Barbaro, Maison Kasai, and Mother of Pearl, with more openings to come.

A rooftop pool bar with a carousel at Golden Hour.
Golden Hour.
Michael Kleinberg

