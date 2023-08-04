Two Gunmen Reportedly Rob Multiple Customers Leaving Celebrity Hotspot Craig’s

Two people reportedly robbed a pair of diners leaving the Melrose Avenue hotspot restaurant Craig’s early Thursday morning August 3, per KTLA and the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department, which oversees the city of West Hollywood. The individuals, who were allegedly armed, fled the scene in a white vehicle driven by a third person after demanding a watch and other property from the customers, according to the Sherriff’s Department.

Craig’s is far from the first Los Angeles restaurant to serve as the unfortunate backdrop to a potential stickup. In 2021, an attempted robbery at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills led to a scuffle (said to be over a $500,000 watch) and gunshots, with one woman hit in the leg by a ricocheted bullet.

Night market parties in September

The lineup for the Los Angeles Times annual Food Bowl night market event has been announced. The three-night party at the Paramount Pictures Studios backlot features some of the city’s biggest culinary names as well as celebrities and out-of-town chefs. Names include Bricia Lopez of Guelaguetza, James Beard Award-winner Justin Pichetrungsi of Anajak Thai, Broad Street Oyster Co., Mini Kabob, El Ruso, De La Nonna, and many more. There are age restrictions for some of the events, and the general admission prices start at $150.

A chocolate arrival in the South Bay

Marsatta Chocolate is now open in Old Torrance at 1321 Post Avenue. The bean-to-bar chocolate maker has a new storefront with a small retail area, lots of hanging information on the chocolate-making process, and windows into the working room where the chocolate itself is made. Expect hours from Thursday through Monday.

A ham party in Los Feliz

Spanish pop-up Serrano has landed two nights at Cafe Caravan in Los Feliz. The corner Moroccan-influenced restaurant will host chef Jorge Serrano for lots of tapas and drinks, plus a few fun menu surprises, starting at 6 p.m. on both Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5.

Street snacks and another night market

A new farmers market in the Downtown South Park neighborhood (1099 S. Grand Avenue) is up and running as of late last month, keeping Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to produce vendors and other merchants, find prepared food stands like Egyptian street snack star the Original Hawowshi.

Elsewhere, a night market is going down at West LA’s Colony ghost kitchen space at 11419 Santa Monica Boulevard on Saturday, August 5, with food from vendors like shokupan superstar Ginza Nishikawa as well as hot chicken specialists Main Chick and ice cream stars Sweet Rose Creamery, among others. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., is free to enter, and includes a raffle and other surprises.