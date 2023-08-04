 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A side view of a biscuit and egg sandwich with drinks and pancakes at new diner Denae’s in Los Angeles.
A breakfast sandwich and more from the new Denae’s.
Denae’s / The Delphi Hotel

A New All-Day Downtown Diner Promises to Nail the Pancakes and Pies

Denae’s opens Saturday, August 5 inside the new Delphi Hotel on Flower, formerly the Standard Hotel

by Farley Elliott
Photography by Denae’s / The Delphi Hotel

Downtown LA’s newest restaurant is Denae’s, a modern interpretation of a classic Los Angeles diner. Tucked into the recently opened Delphi Hotel — formerly the site of the popular Standard Hotel, which closed in January 2022 — the new Denae’s will act as the central full-service restaurant for the entire property when it formally arrives tomorrow, Saturday, August 5.

A nighttime look at a patio marble table with table lamp and blue placemats.

Open from breakfast through dinner (as good diners should be) and with breakfast all day, Denae’s is angling to be a true do-it-all destination for travelers, Downtown workers, and locals alike. The menu should slot in easily for anyone, with breakfast options like a Denae’s slam (served with eggs, home fries, breakfast meat of choice, and toast) and casual lunch choices like fish tacos, a turkey club, and a fried chicken sandwich. There are salads, sandwiches, main dishes for dinner like chicken pie, and actual sweet pies for dessert, too — hopefully spinning under lights in a glass case. There’s coffee at breakfast, milkshakes for every hour, and cocktails come calling at night. The opening menu is below.

While the space itself retains some serious retro ambiance, this is ultimately a hotel restaurant catering to modern diners from all over the world. There are booths, yes, as well as standalone two-tops and bar seating set beneath a lit marquee bearing the Denae’s name and logo. There are no chipped Formica countertops, but the mugs are sturdy and hours run daily from 6:30 a.m. to midnight. Curious customers can make a reservation via Resy.

Spread across more than 200 rooms, the four-month-old Delphi Hotel is hoping to capture its own market with sultry design details and a rooftop pool. Formerly the headquarters of Superior Oil, the Flower Street property from Crestline Hotels & Resorts also offers a lobby-level lounge, a rooftop bar, and other hospitality amenities, though fierce competition for dining and drinking space in Downtown (particularly within hotels) means that an audience is far from guaranteed. Not far away, acclaimed chef Daniel Rose (Le Coucou) lasted less than six months running ground-floor restaurant Café Basque inside the Hoxton Hotel, while further south the recently opened Moxy and AC Hotel properties have brought in some of the city’s biggest culinary names to run expansive programming (think multiple bars, restaurants, activation spaces, and poolside lounges) under the name Level 8 in the coming months.

A daytime diner with yellow floors and white booths named Denae’s, with counter seating beyond.
The modern-retro design of Denae’s.
A French-style omelette and salad on a white plate and blue placemat at new restaurant Denae’s.
The Angels Flight omelette.
Syrup pours down on a narrow, tall stack of pancakes on a white plate on a brown table at modern restaurant Denae’s.
The Grand Central pancake stack.
A close up side cut view of a mushroom and cheese grilled sandwich at modern diner Denae’s in Los Angeles.
The mushroom melt.
A side angle of a cut piece of creamy pie with whipped topping on a white plate and blue placemat at restaurant Denae’s.
Some classic key lime pie.
A rainbow-flecked, chocolate syrup-doused vanilla milkshake from new restaurant Denae’s.
The banana split milkshake.

Denae's

550 S. Flower St., Los Angeles, CA 90071 Visit Website
