LA’s Biggest Chefs Come Together for a Very Special Day of Cooking

L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade, one of the premier charity food festivals in Southern California, is back and perhaps bigger than ever. The annual event, which raises money for pediatric cancer research and support, goes down from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 23 at the Royce Quad on the UCLA campus in Westwood. Tickets aren’t cheap (understandable, given the cause) at $255 for general admission and $600 for VIP access, but the price comes with access to food from some of LA and America’s biggest restaurants. Names like Pizzeria Bianco, Mélisse, Night + Market, Chicago’s Avec, New York’s Frankies Sputino and Barbuto, and Vetri Cucina out of Philadelphia will all be offering food, plus dozens more, with craft beer, wine, and cocktails also on offer across the general admission and VIP areas. It all combines to make for a busy afternoon supporting a worthy cause. Check out the full list of participating chefs and restaurants here.

A beer for Norms fans

Diner legend Norms is teaming up with LA’s own Common Space Brewery for a collaboration beer, a limited-run IPA that launched last Friday. Fans can find four-packs around the city at places like Whole Foods and Bristol Farms.

Food for a good cause

Seabirds Kitchen is raising money for one of its own. The plant-based restaurant group, with its newest location in Los Feliz, is highlighting a few special menu items on Hillhurst that are personal for chef Crystal, to help her family recover from a house fire back in August. Profits from the jackfruit quesabirria tacos and cauliflower ceviche tostada will go to help the chef’s family build again.

Glendale tea time

Valerie Confections in Glendale has a new coffee program to know about, with a variety of espresso drinks using beans from Sir Owlverick’s. The shop is also running weekly afternoon tea service on Saturdays, with the usual assortment of baked goods, petit fours, and all the rest. Tea starts at 11 a.m. and runs $65 per person.

A bunch of new openings

Prime Pizza is now open in Altadena, meaning slices, whole pies (including various styles like Sicilian, grandma-style, and gluten-free), salads, wings, and more for the area. Find the shop in person at 1900 Allen Avenue daily, or on all of the usual delivery apps.

Further west, Sunny hangout Alfalfa is hosting a grand opening party on Saturday, September 16 at its newest location in the Larchmont area (5570 Melrose Avenue). Expect the usual assortment of salads, breakfast burritos, doughnuts, and drinks.

Up in the Valley, The CanTiki is now open at its new location in North Hollywood. Formerly operating in Glendale, the bar and restaurant will now offer its summery drink menu and daily happy hour at 11100 Magnolia Boulevard.