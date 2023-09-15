Get Pizza Pie and Crusty Pie at These Soon-to-Open Marina del Rey Restaurants

Two heavy-hitting pie makers are rising in Marina del Rey this fall. Pizzana’s fifth store will open in the coming months on Lincoln Boulevard between Mindanao Way and Fiji Way. Meanwhile, the fourth location for Winston Pies is aiming to open sometime next week and is a stone’s throw away from HiHo Cheeseburger, Kazunori, and the fairly new plant-based restaurant, Planta.

Winston Pies owner Brianna Abrams tells Eater LA the space is similar to her other pie shops which opened in Brentwood in 2017. It’s ideal timing for the encroaching pie season and holidays. Abrams also noted the next location will open in Studio City’s Sportsmen’s Lodge in 2024.

Pizzana originally anticipated a late spring opening, but dropped a hint on Instagram it is that much closer to serving chef Daniele Uditi’s pizza-centric menu on the Westside.

A Latino flavor collaboration at Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.

As National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15, Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co. announced its LA Latino flavors collaboration series. Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.’s chef Jorge Sandoval produced three new pizzas with beverage pairings including a tlayuda pizza with a mezcal flight developed by Madre. Find more details on Brooklyn Ave’s Instagram page.

Olvera Street’s historic La Golondrina facing uncertain future

The future of Olvera Street’s 93-year-old restaurant Casa La Golondrina Mexican Cafe is unclear in 2023. L.A. Taco reports that La Golondrina faces eviction from the city-operated body that manages and preserves the heritage of Olvera Street, El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument. La Golondrina’s owner opted to retire in 2021 and tried to sell her family’s restaurant and closed it. But selling a business on LA’s oldest street can be a tricky process.

Old-school footage of Lenny Kravitz and Cindy Crawford in Grand Central Market and Roscoe’s

Three decades ago, MTV sent former supermodel Cindy Crawford and rocker Lenny Kravitz on a food crawl throughout LA. TikTok creator RetroDump uploaded 1993 footage of the two venturing through Grand Central Market and drowning fried chicken and waffles with maple syrup at the Hollywood outpost of Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles. It’s worth a quick watch.