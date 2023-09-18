Evan Funke’s Popular Hollywood Restaurant Expands to Huge New Resort in Las Vegas

Mother Wolf chef Evan Funke — along with a handful of high-profile chefs — are preparing to open restaurants inside the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The hotel and casino has ambitious plans to introduce 36 food and beverage places when it opens in December, including a Vegas outlet for Funke’s popular Hollywood spot Mother Wolf.

The Observer reports the 25-acre Fontainebleau opens in December and will reside on the north part of the Vegas Strip near Circus Circus. The 67-story, 3,644-hotel and casino will also include a sister restaurant to Mexico City’s celebrated Contramar with chef Gabriela Cámara and two restaurants by prolific restaurateur and Hakkasan operator, Alan Yau.

At Mother Wolf Vegas, diners will see some familiar elements. Funke will have a dedicated pasta room, serve the Roman pasta preparations, and use the same produce vendors that he uses in Hollywood. “I want to make sure that the restaurant that we open is accessible to local clientele, not just casino-goers and convention-goers and game-players,” Funke told the Observer.

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas opens in December. In early 2023, Mother Wolf became embroiled in a lawsuit between two prominent Hollywood hospitality companies vying for its control as well as Ka’Teen and Bar Lis. The litigation is ongoing.

Rice Box throws in the towel

Modern Cantonese-style barbecue shop Rice Box will cease service on Tuesday, September 19. The popular Downtown restaurant opened in 2018 and made the announcement via Instagram.

Bar Chelou chef in action

Take a few minutes to watch Bar Chelou chef/owner Doug Rankin prepare his rainbow trout with corn rice and pil-pil sauce in his Pasadena kitchen.

Chili crisp cookbook author pop-up dinner at Yangban

Yangban’s newly redesigned interior opened just in time to host a pop-up for author James Park on Wednesday, September 20. Yangban owners/chefs Katianna and John Hong developed a $130 per person menu to accompany chili crisp. Tickets are available on Open Table.

Expanded rooftop at Citizen Public Market

Tonight, there’s a party celebrating the newly renovated rooftop at Citizen Public Market. The rooftop is now twice the size, and the event starts at 6 p.m. with a live band.