Vietnam’s Most Popular Coffee Shop Opens First U.S. Location in Southern California

Popular Vietnamese coffee shop Trung Nguyên Legend Cafe is opening its first U.S. store in Westminster at 9039 Bolsa Avenue on Thursday, September 21. The nearly three-decade-old brand currently operates four factories and 110 hundred stores in Vietnam and distributes its products to over 60 countries.

Located in the heart of Little Saigon, the 1,300-square-foot store will serve phin- and espresso-based coffee drinks using 100-percent Vietnamese-grown Robusta and Arabica beans from Buôn Ma Thuột, a city in the Central Highlands. On its menu are espresso-based drinks like lattes, mochas, and cappuccinos, along with Vietnamese coffee drinks like cà phê trứng (Vietnamese egg coffee) and cà phê chồn (civet coffee). Trung Nguyên’s signature dine-in coffee service presented on ornate wooden trays will be available at the new store.

“We want to bring Vietnamese coffee culture to the U.S.,” says Jennie Tang of H & L Wholesale Food Corporation, the Los Angeles-based distribution company behind the franchise location. “It’s not just a drink to us, it’s more about sitting down, enjoying each other’s company, and building connections with people.” Trung Nguyên has been exporting its products to U.S. retailers for over 20 years. Vietnam is the largest exporter of Robusta coffee beans, Tang says.

Unique menu items only found at the Little Saigon location include cold brew coffee and iced Vietnamese egg coffee. “In Westminster, people love iced coffee,” Tang says. While Tang hopes to expand Trung Nguyên to additional locations in Little Saigon and across the U.S. in the future, for now, she is focused on a smooth grand opening.

Outside Vietnam, Trung Nguyên currently operates three stores in Shanghai.

Trung Nguyên is located at 9039 Bolsa Avenue #101, Westminster, CA 92683. The shop is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.