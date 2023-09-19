Erykah Badu Headlines Big Downtown LA Food and Music Festival This Fall

Music and food festival LA3C returns to Los Angeles in November, with music from recording artists Erykah Badu, Questlove, Flying Lotus, Herbie Hancock, and Marc Rebillet, among others. The second annual event not only rotates locations in Downtown’s Historic Core, it also showcases a food lineup from some of LA’s finest chefs. This year, LA3C runs from November 10 to 12.

Biite Club curated the 50,000-square-foot outdoor dining marketplace featuring operators like Thunderbolt, Speak Cheezy, Simon Seafood, Quarters Korean BBQ, and Bee Taqueria. There will be a section dedicated to pitmasters and live fire cooking as well, with A’s BBQ and the popular Valle de Guadalupe-inspired pop-up Campo é Carbon. Also on deck are collaborations between Estrano and Pearl River Deli, with cocktails, and more.

The food and drink marketplace will also feature DJ performances by Questlove and KCRW DJ Novena Carmel, a live performance by LA native and saxophonist Kamasi Washington, and a weekend closing party by longtime LA event host the Do-Over.

LA3C will operate out of the Ace Hotel, Los Angeles Theatre, Orpheum Theatre, and Palace Theatre. The 21-and-up festival is helmed by Penske Media Corporation, a multimedia company that also owns SXSW. The weekend pass is a deal at $75 and tickets are available starting Friday, September 22.

Disclosure: Penske Media Corporation is an investor in Vox Media, Eater’s parent company.

Three LA restaurants make the New York Times' Best Restaurants list

The New York Times designated LA’s own Yess, Quarter Sheets, and Perilla as three of the 50 most exciting new restaurants in the country. This acknowledgment comes one week after Quarter Sheets Hannah Ziskin was named a Best New Chef by Food & Wine.

Mijares Mexican Restaurant celebrates 103 years in Pasadena

The 91-year-old Alice Mijares Recendez — her mother is Mijares Mexican Restaurant founder Jesucita Mijares — shared her family’s story with ABC-7 this week. The longstanding Pasadena restaurant opened in 1920, and is among the oldest restaurants anywhere in Southern California.

Korean wine bar pop-up and collaboration

Koreatown’s natural wine bar Red Room will host a pop-up dinner featuring Doubting Thomas chef Laura Ock. The tapas-like menu takes inspiration from Ok’s international travels and includes a Korean yook-hwe beef tartare, manchego choripan from Argentina with salsa verde, pan con tomate, and a Spanish French toast-inspired torrijas. Head to Red Room from 6:30 p.m. to midnight September 21 to 23. Details are here.

Gluten-free at Ggiata

Gluten-avoiding folks, prepare to rejoice. Gluten-free bread is now available at all Ggiata locations in Hollywood, West Hollywood, and Venice. A note: Ggiata is hosting another block party with South L.A.’s Bricks & Wood in Hollywood on Saturday, September 30 to benefit No Us Without You LA. Details are here.