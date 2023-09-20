Pasadena Scores a New Doughnut Shop for the Keto-Paleo-Vegan-Gluten-Free Crowd

A brand-new doughnut shop called Hello, You’re Welcome quietly opened last week in Pasadena at 445 E. Colorado Boulevard between Los Robles Boulevard and N. Oakland Avenue. Founded by sisters Leah Delyte Di Bernardo and JoJo Scott, the shop is dedicated to “liberating deliciousness” by serving a line of doughnuts that appeal to individuals who follow vegan, gluten-free, keto, or paleo diets.

The menu includes a variety of flavors, from classic glazed to more out-of-the-box creations. Most of the doughnuts are vegan and gluten-free; sugar-free doughnuts made from monk fruit grain are also available. All of the shop’s wares are baked, not fried, and made using locally sourced ingredients where possible. To accompany the doughnuts are coffee drinks from Spokane-based the Roast House. The shop is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Meet chef and writer Klancy Miller

Chef, writer, and founder of For the Culture magazine Klancy Miller is hosting a series of events in Los Angeles to promote her highly-anticipated new cookbook For the Culture: Phenomenal Black Women & Femmes in Food. Catch her at the Ace Hotel Downtown in conversation with Fabienne Toback and Karis Jagger (High on the Hog) on September 25 at 6:30 p.m.; the event is free and tickets are available on Eventbrite. She will also be chatting with Danielle Dorsey of the Los Angeles Times at Now Serving in Chinatown on September 27 at 7 p.m.; tickets are available on Eventbrite.

A lil’ bit of Sushi Gen history

Journalist Katherine Spiers shares a thoroughly vintage 1993 commercial for Sushi Gen and takes a deep dive into the Little Tokyo stalwart’s history in the latest How to Eat LA newsletter. “That commercial was definitely for Japanese Americans and anyone else in on Japanese culture. The rest of us are just lucky to see it,” she writes.

Did someone say 80 cent sundaes?

Twohey’s Restaurant (pronounced “2EE-s”) in South Pasadena is celebrating 80 years of business with a series of special events in September including 80 cent mini sundaes with the purchase of an entree from September 20 to 24. The original Twohey’s Restaurant opened in Pasadena in 1943; it relocated to Alhambra in the 1950s and to South Pasadena in 2020.

Saved by the antojitos

Eater LA contributor Bill Esparza recently dined with Saved by the Bell stars Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen at Antojitos Los Cuates in Compton. The trio shared a feast of tacos, pozoles, and more.