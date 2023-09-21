Two Prominent LA Pop-Up Vendors Combine on Bold New Pasadena Space

Two longtime LA pop-up stars, Saucy Chick and the Goat Mafia, are back in action after finishing their residency at an unused restaurant on West Third Street earlier this year. Now, the longtime Smorgasburg vendors are coming together again at a new space in East Pasadena. Together, the pair have taken over the closed Tacocita address at 203 S. Rosemead Boulevard, with a plan to open in a matter of weeks. They hope to use the building, which previously held a long-running barbecue pop-up by Adam Perry Lang, to show other pop-up and street vendors that working collaboratively can help to keep opening costs down and to raise the collective profile of vendors all over Los Angeles.

Expect the same Mexican and Indian menu items from Saucy Chick (including the team’s signature rotisserie chicken) as well as Jalisco-style birria de chivo from the Goat Mafia crew. Pending some signage and other issues, an opening party should happen in October.

A hospitality worker town hall

Studio ATAO is hosting a pair of hospitality worker town hall events in Los Angeles on September 25 and 26. The afternoon conversations run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Venice and East Hollywood respectively, with the hopes of drawing in working hospitality professionals to discuss employment issues and larger solutions to systemic problems. The events are co-hosted by the Regarding HER initiative and Across Our Kitchen Tables. RSVP here.

Vegan baking in Pasadena

Yvonne’s Vegan Kitchen is now open in Pasadena, with vegan and gluten-free bakery owner Yvonne Ardestani taking the multi-use space at 11 W. Dayton Avenue. The small takeaway cafe works wonders for grab-and-go items as well as pickups, while the ample kitchen lets Ardestani’s team continue to supply baked goods to the company’s dozens of wholesale accounts and retailers. Find whole cakes, cupcakes, doughnuts, cake slices, and more at the new shop.

Other openings to know

HomeState continues its amazing expansion trajectory, with not one but two new locations to know about. The Atwater Village space (3170 Glendale Boulevard) opened on Monday, 9/18, while Culver City (10000 W. Washington Boulevard) opens on September 27.

In Downtown, Eightfold Coffee’s Arts District outlet has reopened at 555 Mateo Street. The small, sunny shop is keeping daily hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Elsewhere, Stagecoach Country Roadhouse out of Sedona, Arizona is coming to Southern California. The restaurant is open now in Orange, California, with a second location slated for the fall in Riverside. Expect the usual mix of apps, salads, burgers, and barbecue mains like baby back ribs, bison short ribs, steaks, and more.

A long goodbye in the Valley

The Northridge location of Cupid’s Hot Dogs is closing soon, according to Instagram. The shop doesn’t have a final date to announce just yet, but the family that has run that location for decades is retiring, ownership says. The remaining locations in Simi Valley and Winnetka are still up and running as usual.