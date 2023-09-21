The Eater Guide to SoFi Stadium

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Football is back at SoFi Stadium this fall, with the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers playing to represent their NFC and AFC West conferences, respectively. Together the teams have got weekends (and a few Monday nights) booked up solid through the holiday season, with many more concerts and other events thrown in as well — and that’s to say nothing of the recent residencies by megastars Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

That’s all to say: It’s a busy time at SoFi Stadium and the greater Hollywood Park development right now, and more and more things are coming online all the time. When the stadium first launched back in 2021 ownership brought on Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo to oversee concession menus, and just this season the group tapped Uber Eats to provide in-seat food and drink orders right from the app, easing pickup times and lines. Here’s everything to know about what to eat, and where, inside SoFi Stadium this season.

An Eater Editor’s Best Bites at SoFi Stadium

Pastrami cheeseburger (Fairfax Ave. concessions): This is what LA is all about. While other stadiums around the country like to show off their bespoke food creations, real Angelenos know that the most true-to-it meal you can have in this city is a cheeseburger with thin slices of pastrami tufted on top. Pure decadent deliciousness, perfect for game day.

Korean chicken loaded tots (Sawtelle Blvd. concessions): Is this the best take on loaded tots anywhere in LA? Hard to say given the proliferation of loaded tots and fries around the city, but this combo with cut pieces of chicken tender, eel sauce (listed here as sweet soy glaze), Kewpie mayo, and togarashi is a surprising treat.

Beef barbacoa tacos (Olvera St. concessions): What's not to love about thin shreds of beef packed inside of a La Palma tortilla with plenty of Monterey jack cheese? Sure, the price is elevated for a two-taco order, but that's just what happens when eating at a stadium these days.

Concessions

Most gameday diners and concert-goers will interact first (and perhaps only) with the overall LA Eats group of concession stands, located across levels 3, 4, 6, and 8. The name is a nod to the four different dining stands, each with its own menu loosely based on different iconic food areas around Los Angeles.

Fairfax Ave .: Cheeseburger, Pastrami Cheeseburger, Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, Beyond Sausage (VG)(GF), Hot Dog, Chili Cheese Dog, Pastrami Dog, French Fries (VG)(GF), Cheese Fries (V)(GF), Chili Cheese Fries (GF), Pastrami Cheese Fries, Chocolate Chip Cookie (V), Cake Brownie (V), Assorted Candy

Olvera St. : Beef Barbacoa Burrito, Chipotle Chicken Burrito, BRC Burrito (V), Chile Relleno Burrito, Beef Barbacoa Tacos, Chipotle Chicken Tacos, Loaded Nachos (GF)(V), Chicken Loaded Nachos (V)(GF), Barbacoa Loaded Nachos (GF), Cheese Quesadilla (V), Chips & Queso (GF)(V), Hot Dog, Sonora Dog, Side of Guacamole, Churro Bites (V), Assorted Candy (V)

San Vicente Blvd. : Cheese Pizza (V), Pepperoni Pizza, Antipasto Salad (GF), Meatball Sub, Chicken Parm Sandwich, Italian Hero Sandwich, Garlic Knots (V), Mozzarella Sticks (V), Chips & Queso (GF)(V), Chips & Queso (V)(GF), Tiramisu, Assorted Candy (V)

Sawtelle Blvd. : Chicken Strips with Tots, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Vegan Nuggets & Tots (VG), Korean Chicken Loaded Tots, Hot Dog, Sawtelle Dog, Side of Tots (VG)(GF), Pretzel, Yuzu Cheesecake (V), Assorted Candy (V)

Neighborhood Bar: Beyond the pop-up beer stands, Neighborhood Bar acts as a standalone concession stall for craft beers, wine, and both general and bespoke cocktails.

Club Levels

This being a brand new, multi-billion-dollar stadium, there are of course lots of club seats, suites, and other non-general dining areas across the building. The club areas include all-inclusive food and drink, and some have specialty sightlines, like the TRD Pro Club at the 50-yard line. The cream of the crop are the two Owners Clubs (one east, one west), which come with buffet-style food including sushi, meat carving station, private lounge seating, and private bathrooms.

Lounges

Across all suites and clubs, foods are separated into standard categories:

Baja: Carne Asada Tacos, Shrimp Tacos, Jack Fruit Asada Tacos (VG), Asada Jamon Torta, Esquites (GF)(V), Chips & Salsa (GF)(VG), Queso Fundido with Chips (GF)(V), Fruit Cart Cup (GF)(VG), Polvorones (V)

Barbecue: Smoked Brisket Tacos, BBQ Jack Fruit Tacos (VG), Smoked Sausage Roll, Meat & 2 Platter, Loaded Sausage, Cheese Tots (V)(GF), Vinegar Slaw (GF)(VG), Baked Beans (GF)(VG), Mac & Cheese (V), House Made Pickles (GF)(VG)

Deli: Plain Jumbo Dog, Chili Cheese Dog, Sumo Dog, Hot Dog, Beyond Sausage (GF)(VG), Chips & Queso (V), Popcorn, Pretzel, Beer, Wine, Soda, Water

Burgers: Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, Bacon Cheeseburger, Chili Cheese Dog, Beyond Sausage (GF)(V), Hand Dipped Corn Dog, Chick’n Nugs & Fries (GF)(VG), Fries (VG), Chili Cheese Fries (V), Cup of Chili (VG), Chocolate Shake (V), Vanilla Shake (V), Beer, Wine, Soda, Water

Charred: Crispy Boneless Thighs, Rice Bowl, Pork Bao Tacos, Kalbi Fries, Jack Fruit Fries (V), Green Tea Matcha Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich (V), Beer, Wine, Soda, Water

Sushi: Crenshaw Roll, Manchester Roll, Prairie Roll, Century Roll, Edamame, Beer, Wine, Soda, Water

Salumi: Plain Jumbo Dog, Chili Cheese Dog, Sumo Dog, Hot Dog, Beyond Sausage (GF)(VG), Chips & Queso (V), Popcorn, Pretzel, Beer, Wine, Soda, Water

Pizza: Cheese Pizza (V), Pepperoni Pizza, Sausage and Peppers Roll, Tiramisu Cup (V), Beer, Wine, Soda, Water

