Culver City (Finally) Lands Its Long-Awaited Cofax Breakfast Burrito

Cofax is now slinging breakfast burritos and coffee at its Culver City location, after months of back and forth with city and county officials. The shop at 10868 Washington Boulevard started up last week and is now keeping hours Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with an extension to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Widely considered to be home to some of the city’s best breakfast burritos, the new shop sells the same array of chorizo, bacon, hot link, pastrami, and veggie burrito options in addition to sandwiches, pastries, and drinks.

A moment of zen

Take a few seconds to bask in the beauty of Republique’s baguette, courtesy of this social video showing just the right amount of process and deliciousness. It’s worth it, promise.

Chili crunch brunch

Stephanie Izard of Girl & the Goat in the Arts District collaborated with Hidden Valley on a chili crunch, and to celebrate the pairing Izard will be hosting a ticketed brunch on Saturday, September 30. The $85 multi-course prix fixe menu (drinks not included) will feature the chili crunch throughout, as well as a few other collaboration items.

Taco crawling in Santa Monica

Danny Trejo is hosting a Santa Monica taco crawl on October 4, starting at 4 p.m. Attendees will get the chance to try tacos from Trejo’s Tacos (first of course) as well as Blue Plate Taco, Sushi Roku, Lanea, Cabo Cantina, and more.

A hidden history of greatness

The Los Angeles Times did a deep dive into Louise’s Trattoria, the one-time chain staple run by restaurateur Bill Chait that is responsible for bringing some of the city’s biggest culinary names to the forefront, including Gino Angelini. The restaurant is down to one lone location now, on Larchmont, but the remaining clientele still holds out hope for many more good years.

A couple of other openings to know

Gone Bananas Bread is now open inside the Original Farmers Market, selling slices and loaves of its namesake bread. The Pink and yellow shop joins another recent newcomer in Thicc Burgers at the historic market.

In the Valley, dry-aged seafood temaki and chirashi spot Uoichiba is now open as part of the Joint. The two businesses share an owner in Liwei Liao, so customers can now get hand rolls from the Sherman Oaks source.