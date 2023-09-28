This New Hand-Pulled Noodle Shop in West Hollywood Is a Gamechanger

Trying to find Lanzhou-style beef noodle soups outside of the San Gabriel Valley can be a challenge, but one of Southern California’s best operators just opened a new location in West Hollywood in early September. LAN Noodle is now in the same West Hollywood Gateway complex as Target and Best Buy, just a block away from the legendary Formosa on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and La Brea.

LAN Noodle first opened in Arcadia in 2019. This noodle and broth specialist uses a combination of beef and chicken bones for its best, including 28 herbs like white pepper, star anise, black cardamom, and cloves. Hand-pulled noodles are also part of this shop’s specialty. As an added bonus for restaurant dining in LA, LAN Noodle diners can park for free for one hour in the massive downstairs lot. Hours are from 11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. daily.

Glowing words for South Bay’s Sushi Sonagi

Time Out LA editor Patricia Kelly Yeo positively beamed about her experience at Gardena’s Sushi Sonagi recently. Yeo reports that she’s tried 30 different omakase meals over the last two years and says: “If Morihiro and Shunji produce restrained compositions of classical music, Sushi Sonagi is a night of lively, entertaining jazz.”

Lazy Rose Cafe closing and shifting to online sales

Lazy Rose Cafe owners announced on Instagram that they will permanently close their storefront this weekend. The Black women-owned coffee shop in Mid-Wilshire was also a regular presence at the monthly Prosperity Market. Though the operators will continue with pop-up events and online sales, the increase in rent forced them to make the hard decision, they say.

A new location and new vibes for the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills

“These are some of the most delicious, carefully calibrated, and expertly proportioned sandwiches in Los Angeles,” says Forbes contributor Andy Wang when discussing the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills. That’s high praise for a city with some great sandwiches.

The New York Times' top 25 restaurants in Los Angeles

New York Times critic Tejal Rao rounded up 25 picks of her favorite Los Angeles restaurants this week. Check the video version below on Instagram.