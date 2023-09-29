Italy’s Most Popular Tourist Sandwich Spot Surprise Opens in Venice This Weekend

Announced over Instagram, All’Antico Vinaio, Florence’s popular sandwich shop that’s expanded to nearly a dozen locations around the world, including in New York City back in 2021, is opening a few locations in the LA area, starting with Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice. Opening Saturday, September 30, the sandwich shop goes into a difficult ground-floor space that’s been turned over a few times in the past (pho shop Blossom last occupied the space). But given All’Antico Vinaio’s popularity and Abbot Kinney as one of the city’s prime tourist hangouts, it’s possible that it could break the curse. All’Antico Vinaio popped up twice at Mozza, most recently in January 2023.

A boba chain unionizes

The Los Angeles Times reports that Boba Guys, which has been mired in numerous staffing difficulties and issues over the years, including accusations of union busting and racial discrimination, will become the first boba chain in Los Angeles to unionize. Six locations in the LA area will join the California Retail & Restaurant Worker Union which also includes workers at Korean barbecue restaurant Genwa.

Spying food delivery robots

404 Media has published a lengthy exposé on the food delivery robots of Serve Robotics and how the company has been providing footage to LAPD as evidence in criminal cases. While the footage was used as evidence as a way of identifying perpetrators of theft, the relationship raises sticky questions about whether the roaming robots, which haven’t really revolutionized the relationship between diners and restaurants, could be used for surveillance.

Y2K-themed party in West Hollywood

Seems like the Den on Sunset is already leaning into recent pop culture nostalgia, celebrating 14 years in Sunset Strip with a Y2K-themed party. Opened in 2009, a full decade after the actual Y2K non-disaster, the recently renovated Den will have late-night happy hour, party favors, DJs, and drink specials tonight, September 30, from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday supper at La Dolce Vita

Beverly Hills’s popular Italian American restaurant La Dolce Vita is now open on Sundays, with chef Nick Russo preparing specials like arancini with pork ragu and linguine with clams and shrimp. Reservations are accepted as are walk-ins for the bar and lounge.