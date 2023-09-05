 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A piece of nigiri on a black dish, with a black background.

This Incredible New Sushi Destination Hides in a Rodeo Drive Parking Garage

Sushi Note Omakase pairs hard-to-find wine with pristine nigiri next to this bustling Beverly Hills valet stand

by Matthew Kang
Photography by Wonho Frank Lee
There’s nothing better than a good, hidden sushi bar. Diners in Los Angeles can find the newest arrival from the genre in Beverly Hills, with Sushi Note Omakase opening Wednesday, September 6 in one very unexpected location. Drive down into the Rodeo Collection, a big retail complex housing luxury watch boutiques and multiple plastic surgeon offices, and stop at the parking garage’s valet stand. Step out and the restaurant is right there, hiding in plain sight next to a shoe repair, florist, and hair salon, the “garden level” illuminated by Vegas-style faux skylights.

The out-of-the-way space is exactly what partners Andy Paxson (Melanie) and Dave Gibbs (Sushi Note, Mirabelle) found charming about their new omakase restaurant, headed by Sushi Note’s Kiminobu Saito and operated day-to-day by his mentee Earl Aguilar. With just four counter seats and a few tables, the small restaurant adds to a storied history of hidden omakase restaurants in Beverly Hills’s Golden Triangle. It was just a few blocks down that Masa Tamayaka opened Ginza Sushi-Ko, at the time the most ambitious sushi restaurant in the country, before giving to space to his mentee, Hiro Urasawa, who operated the celebrated counter restaurant Urasawa until closing quietly a few years ago. LA clearly has a thing for semi-hidden sushi destinations, particularly in strip malls and other retail developments.

Two wine glasses at Sushi Note Omakase.

Sushi Note Omakase is meant to be much more attainable than Urasawa, priced just under $200 per person and served with the original Sherman Oaks restaurant’s commitment to pairing wine with high-end nigiri. (Traditional sake won’t even be a main recommendation unless diners specifically want it.) It’s here that beverage director Ian Lokey will pair rounded Sandrofay Nebbiolo with chu-toro or Daniel-Tientte Fefaix premier cru Chablis with Japanese red snapper kissed with yuzu juice and sea salt. Wine pairings cost either $100 or $150, with the reserve offering featuring harder-to-find, older vintage pours, like a Mersault premier cru Clos Des Boucheres monopole, or Gaston Chiquet brut champagne paired with baby shrimp topped with caviar. If the $200 price point feels unattainable, then a very cool 12-course, $125 omakase is available daily from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a literal happy hour of sushi.

Overall, the experience feels modern and fun without the stuffiness of more high-end omakase. The quality on the plate is evident from the luxurious cuts of fish to the slight flourishes conceived by both Saito and Aguilar. Hokkaido scallop gets the aromatic touch of black truffle salt while kohada (gizzard shad), Saito’s signature dish — and the one that first convinced Aguilar to follow in his steps — comes as a long slice with diagonal cuts. Aguilar himself, an accomplished chef who cooked at Scratch Bar in Encino among other places, is executing Saito’s Valley-style omakase with his own innovations, all of which stand on their own, but work even better with a gorgeous pour of wine. LA doesn’t lack for great sushi, but sushi with wine presented underground in the heart of Beverly Hills certainly comes as a bit of a pleasant surprise.

Reservations are required on Tock, with full payment at the time of booking. The standard 20-course menu’s first seating runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a second seating from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sushi Note Omakase is located at 421 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210.

Tables, chairs, and counter seating inside Sushi Note Omakase.
Counter seating inside Sushi Note Omakase.
Tofu with gold flakes at Sushi Note Omakase.
Housemade tofu.
A course at Sushi Note Omakase with caviar and herbs.
Scallop tartare with aji amarillo sauce and caviar.
A course at Sushi Note Omakase served on a black plate, with sliced onions.
Wagyu course.
Wine glasses on a counter at Sushi Note Omakase.
A bottle of wine at Sushi Note Omakase.
Bottle of Chablis.
A nigiri course on a black background at Sushi Note Omakase.
Japanese red snapper with yuzu juice and sea salt.
A nigiri course at Sushi Note on a black background.
Kinmedai, golden eye snapper.
A nigiri course at Sushi Note Omakase, served on a white plate against a grey background.
Iteyao threadfin bream.
A nigiri course at Sushi Note Omakase, set against a dark wood background.
Bluefin tuna.
Soy sauced sushi nigiri from Sushi Note Omakase.
Seared nodoguro.
Shima aji sushi with chives from Sushi Note Omakase.
Shima aji.
Dry-aged ora king salmon with marinated kelp from Sushi Note Omakase.
Dry-aged ora king salmon with marinated kelp.
Wonho Frank Lee
Buri, adult yellowtail, dry-aged for 14 days from Sushi Note Omakase with cross-cuts.
Buri, adult yellowtail, dry-aged for 14 days.
Hokkaido scallop with lemon and black truffle salt from Sushi Note Omakase.
Hokkaido scallop with lemon and black truffle salt.
Wonho Frank Lee
Summer Spanish mackerel topped with ginger, chive at Sushi Note Omakase.
Summer Spanish mackerel topped with ginger, chive.
Kohada, gizzard shad sushi sauced with soy sauce from Sushi Note Omakase.
Kohada, gizzard shad sushi.
Amadai, tilefish cured in konbu topped with grated mullet roe sushi on a black slate plate.
Amadai, tilefish cured in konbu topped with grated mullet roe.
Toyama, baby shrimp, topped with Astrea caviar at Sushi Note Omakase.
Toyama, baby shrimp, topped with Astrea caviar.
Asian man chef wears a blue coat behind a sushi counter.
Chef Earl Aguilar of Sushi Note Omakase.
Tray of yellow sea urchin roe from Japan.
A tray of Hokkaido uni.
Hokkaido uni over sushi rice on a rock slate.
Hokkaido uni over sushi rice.
Toro and pickled daikon hand roll from Sushi Note.
Toro and pickled daikon hand roll from Sushi Note.
White cup of pale yellow sorbet against a patterned tablecloth.
Yuzu sorbet with garnish.
A black and white photo and simple nude sketch adorn the minimalist-designed dining room of Sushi Note Omakase.
Photo of jazz trumpeter, and a nude sketch at Sushi Note Omakase.
Jazz-inspired vintage photos inside Sushi Note Omakase against a wood-paneled wall.
Jazz-inspired vintage photos and vintage Japanese decor inside Sushi Note Omakase.
The near-unmarked frontage of Sushi Note Omakase in Beverly Hills.
The near-unmarked frontage of Sushi Note Omakase in Beverly Hills.
Sushi Note Omakase’s metal-plated signage surrounded by faux-foliage.
Sushi Note Omakase’s metal-plated signage surrounded by faux-foliage.

