Score Ube Buns and Pandan Cinnamon Rolls at Long Beach’s First-Ever Vegan Filipino Bakery

Beloved pop-up bakery San & Wolves Bakeshop is opening its first brick-and-mortar location early next year in Long Beach at 3900 4th Street. Founded by Kym Estrada in Brooklyn in 2017, Sans & Wolves garnered a dedicated following on both coasts for its line of vegan baked goods highlighting Filipino flavors and delicacies. Sans & Wolves’ commitment to making nearly all its ingredients from scratch is especially notable; the bakery’s “butter” is coconut oil based, while its sweetened condensed milk contains no dairy.

Customer favorites including ube buns, buko Pop-Tarts, cornbread bibingka, pandan cinnamon rolls, and ube crumb cups will be available daily, Estrada tells Eater LA. Morning crowds will be treated to sweet and savory breakfast pastries, while weekend specials may include malasadas, turon, and pandesal sandwiches. A few grab-and-go items — sago pudding, taho, and gulaman drinks — will also be available.

A duo of delightful dinners

First up, Pasjoli in Santa Monica is celebrating its 4th anniversary by serving a special tasting menu for three nights (Thursday, September 14 through Saturday, September 16). The menu ($195) highlights some of the restaurant’s signature dishes as voted on by customers on Instagram. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

Next, the James Beard Foundation is bringing JBF Greens to LA for the first time, an event series aimed at food lovers under 40 and showcasing “chefs and operators making meaningful change within their communities.” The event will take place at Guelaguetza on Thursday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m. The $100 ticket includes an Oaxacan family-style dinner.

Mooncake season is here

Time Out restaurant critic Patricia Kelly Yeo rounds up where to find mooncakes in Los Angeles ahead of this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival on September 29. The bakeries on the list are located mostly in Chinatown and the San Gabriel Valley, offering Vietnamese, Chinese, and Thai varieties.

Afternoon tea with a lot of caviar

It is now possible to enjoy afternoon tea at the Peninsula Beverly Hills with a heavy dose of caviar. The luxury hotel is working with Caviar Kaspia on a special menu available from now until the end of October (Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.). The $125 menu is served on the Belvedere Terrace. It includes deviled eggs with caviar, potatoes with caviar and sour cream, a lobster salad with caviar, and a potato pancake mille feuille with caviar and smoked sturgeon.

All hail, La Gloria

LA-founded Sprinkles is teaming up with chef Claudette Zepeda in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Zepeda’s creation, La Gloria, is inspired by a Mexican milk caramel candy called Glorias and features pecan-studded caramel cake, dulce de leche filling, salted caramel frosting, and cinnamon and sugar topping. La Gloria is available at all Sprinkles locations from now until October 1. Additionally, Sprinkles is making a donation to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation.