The 8 Most Anticipated Los Angeles Restaurant Openings, Fall 2023

It’s been a whirlwind of a summer (or rather, a hurricane) in Los Angeles, with furious restaurant openings from Santa Monica to Cypress Park and beyond. The city isn’t planning to slow down this fall either, with some of America’s biggest culinary names still plotting to open around town this season, including a Daniel Boulud destination, a Highland Park Korean specialist, and more. Here’s what’s coming up around LA in the coming months.

Café Boulud

Location: Beverly Hills

Players: Daniel Boulud

Projected opening: Late fall

The situation: One of the most prestigious names in American (and French, for that matter) dining is coming to Los Angeles soon, as none other than Daniel Boulud is plotting to drop in a location of his Café Boulud to Beverly Hills in the coming months. First revealed in 2021, Boulud is now closer than ever to realizing his long-awaited dream of offering fine French luxury to an attentive LA clientele.

Si! Mon

Location: Venice

Players: José Olmedo Carles Rojas (Fonda Lo Que Hay, Panama), Louie and Netty Ryan (Hatchet Hall)

Projected opening: September

The situation: Venice’s new Si! Mon opens in a matter of days, introducing Central American flavors to the former James Beach address. Diners can expect plenty of seafood at the large space, with room for upwards of 100 diners. It all comes together from star Panamanian chef José Olmedo Carles Rojas, known for Panama City’s highly awarded Fonda Lo Que Hay, and the team behind Westside staple Hatchet Hall — with Christian Truong (Manuela) on as chef de cuisine.

Suá Kitchen and Superette

Location: Culver City

Players: Jing Gao

Projected opening: September

The situation: Jing Gao, founder of Instagram chili crips darling Fly By Jing, will open Suá Kitchen and Superette with partner and founder Stephanie Liu Hjelmeseth, a content creator, in Larchmont this fall. The space will be a grab-and-go market and cafe, serving pre-packed meals along with packaged goods from AAPI-owned brands. There are some pop-ups ahead of the opening; follow Suá’s latest developments on Instagram.

Yi Cha

Location: Highland Park

Players: Debbie Lee

Projected opening: Late fall

The situation: Korean American television chef Debbie Lee will open the casual modern Korean spot Yi Cha in Highland Park this fall, her first restaurant in years. Lee is running plenty of pop-ups around town ahead of the opening, with a focus on the Yi Cha translation of “second round,” a nod to Korean bar food.

Sinners y Santos

Location: Downtown

Players: The Houston brothers

Projected opening: September

The situation: The lavish Level 8 development has begun to open up wide to Downtown locals and travelers, and the early word is rather promising. There are still several phases to come online at the full-floor compound, though, including the Houston Brothers’s dually devotional bar space Sinners y Santos. Part light, part dark, the vibrant cocktail hangout promises a theme, a show, and some serious bar pedigree every night.

Holy Basil

Location: Atwater Village

Players: Wedchayan Arpapornnopparat and Tongkamal Yuon

Projected opening: Early fall

The situation: One of LA’s best newer Thai restaurants is on the expansion path, landing a new location in Atwater Village as part of a larger compound that will also include, among other things, a HomeState. Expect lots of activity when the shop opens (likely in a matter of weeks), as sleepy Atwater Village has not had a restaurant at this spice and flavor level for quite some time.

Little Fish

Location: Echo Park

Players: Anna Sonenshein, Forrest Florsheim, and Niki Vahle

Projected opening: Early fall

The situation: Echo Park’s Little Fish is expected to open next month, serving as a daytime eatery with plenty of coffee, pastries, and seafood-forward breakfast options, like smoked fish, fish porridge, and house-made lox. There are also plenty of pop-ups before the planned opening, with the team teasing other dishes like fried anchovies, smoked fish dips, those famous fried fish sandwiches, and more.

Lalou

Location: West Hollywood

Players: Matt and Marissa Hermer (Olivetta, the Draycott)

Projected opening: Late fall

The situation: The closed former Ago space in West Hollywood is being flipped into a French destination by two of the best scene-makers in the business, Matt and Marissa Hermer. The Olivetta and Draycott owners are planning to bring their usual eye for design and flair for the delightful to the forefront here, with a focus this time on Provençal dining.

Other openings to know about

Woon, Pasadena: One of LA’s best noodle hangouts is inching closer to a north Pasadena opening, with plans to arrive in the fall.

Bridgetown Roti, East Hollywood: Rashida Holmes’s West Indian pop-up is almost ready for its first big brick-and-mortar opening, with a reveal slated for early 2024.

Argento, Silver Lake: Plant-based dining is back on the menu at the closed Little Pine, with Nic Adler stepping in to craft a new neighborhood hangout in the coming months.

Scarr’s, Melrose Hill: One of New York City’s most beloved slice spots is coming west, though owner Scarr Pimentel is keeping an opening date close to his vest.

Note: Eater LA reporter Mona Holmes is related to Rashida Holmes, but was not involved in the reporting or writing of this story.