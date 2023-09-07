One of LA’s Biggest Culinary Industry Events Returns Next Month

LA’s Chef Conference, an annual event that includes panels, live cooking demonstrations, and more, returns Monday, October 30 in partnership with Los Angeles Trade-Tech College (LATTC)’s Culinary Arts Pathway. The conference, which began in 2018, returns for a second annual installment after a three-year pandemic hiatus.

This year, attendees will find panels that focus on sustainability, food TV, and the evolution of food journalism, which features LA Times’ Bill Addison, Ruth Reichl, and Eater’s Lesley Suter. There is also a full sustainability summit exploring several topics including profit, sea, people, and land, plus a networking lounge, a lunch with several tasting stations, and an after party featuring Irv’s Burgers, Prince Street Pizza, a collaboration between Wes Avila and Mini Kabob, and more. The event is produced by hospitality recruitment firm Brad Metzger Restaurant Solutions.

While the first round of tickets has already sold out, a second round will be available on September 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets will include access to all programming, as well as lunch, parking, and an after-party. Fifteen percent of sales will be donated to Regarding Her, a nonprofit that focuses on female entrepreneurs and leaders in the food and beverage industry and their growth.

Learn about Southern California’s food history at the LA Public Library

Author and food historian George Geary is coming to the LA Central Library Downtown on Saturday, September 9 for a free lecture focusing on the History of California Foods & Iconic Restaurants. Reservations are required to attend.

Getting an A-grade

The Los Angeles Times’s Cindy Carcamo published a peek into the work of a restaurant inspector, providing insight into types of violations and how restaurants can get the elusive perfect score.

An eight-course supper club

Black Pot Supper Club, a communal dinner series through which guests are able to try an eight-course meal from chef Martin Draluck (featured in Netflix’s High on the Hog), is back Tuesday, September 12. The meal will explore African American food history and legacy via a tasting menu, plus a wine pairing. Seats are limited and tickets are available for the event, which goes down at Post & Beam.

Fall treats are back

Pumpkin spice season is back, with Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf serving beverages like pumpkin lattes along with pumpkin old-fashioned donuts. Milk Bar has begun rolling out fall offerings too, with pumpkin coffee cake and truffles available starting September 19, plus a pumpkin milk bar pie available starting October 16. Down in Anaheim, Sunbliss Cafe is serving cold brew with pumpkin pie or maple oat flavoring.