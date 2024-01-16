Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week: January 16

The editors at Eater LA dine out several times a week, if not per day, which means we’re always encountering standout dishes that deserve time in the limelight. Here’s the very best of everything the team has eaten this week.

Jidori chicken airline at Lustig in Culver City

It’s not often that chicken wins the battle of best entree on a menu but there’s a subtle excellence with chef Bernhard Mairinger’s chicken airline with asparagus aglio e olio at his new Culver City restaurant Lustig. Served with comforting cranberry beans and a lemon-tarragon sauce, it looks predictable, almost like banquet fare for a catered event. The chicken, seared and dusted heavily with seasoning, shines with juicy simplicity while the skinny asparagus acts like a green noodle, picking up the tarragon sauce along the way. Mairinger says a lot of customers have been telling him it’s the best chicken dish they’ve ever had. To me, it’s the best chicken dish I’ve had that doesn’t get to benefit from a deep fryer, Sichuan spices, or Korean gochujang glaze. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

Red top at Quarter Sheets Pizza in Echo Park

Standing in line on an Echo Park sidewalk is worth it when that line is for Quarter Sheets. The menu is small and inexpensive enough to order practically everything if going with a group, but it’s the red top that I keep going back for. It’s the most simple slice on the menu with just sauce, cheese, and basil on a blistered crust, but it doesn’t feel like anything is missing. Every ingredient comes together with purpose in a bite that turns into another and soon enough you’re back in line for another slice. While Quarter Sheets gets its name from the pizza, the dessert is not to be missed. Baker Hannah Ziskin must have sacrificed something to the gluten gods for how good her princess cake is. — Rebecca Roland, associate editor

Parae-battered skate at Baroo in the Arts District

The buzz surrounding chef Kwang Uh and Mina Park’s Baroo reboot in the Arts District has been growing since opening late last summer. While everyone misses the quirky, ferment-forward cooking from the first iteration, the well-orchestrated tasting menu is winning over hearts and stomachs nightly. The menu begins with a trio of nibbly bites like a seeded cracker and a mug of ssanghwa cappuccino before moving on to a single Hokkaido scallop topped with puffed rice. The course that follows, the parae-battered skate, was my favorite of the night. The seaweed-laced batter was wonderfully crisp and light, while the fish was cooked just right. Drizzled with seaweed aioli and wrapped in delicate lettuces, the dish felt like a fancy Korean fish taco in the best way. 905 E. 2nd Street #109, Los Angeles, CA 90012. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

Pork katsu curry from Tokyo Katsu Curry in Costa Mesa

The vicinity around the LAB Anti-Mall could be one of the sneaky best areas to eat in Orange County, with places like Folks Pizzeria, Hachi Izakaya, Capital Noodle, and Kitakata Bannai ramen among the numerous strip mall restaurants laid out around the corner of Bristol and Baker. Tokyo Katsu Curry, which opened from the Kitakata group in the fall of 2023, is a tiny spot serving a tight selection of fried cutlets and smooth, inky curry. Balanced with fully grated apple, a pleasant sweetness tempers the bassy, aromatic sauce that stays interesting until the last bite. The katsu themselves aren’t world-beating, they’re just vehicles to enjoy more of the curry, which could be the most delicious that I’ve had outside of Japan. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

Empanadas at World Empanadas in Burbank

Nestled in Burbank is a factory that churns out one thing: empanadas. When ordering from the walk-up window, take note of the assembly line of workers lovingly putting together dough filled with spinach and cheese, chorizo, chicken pot pie, ham and cheese, and a fantastic marinara, mozzarella, cheese, and fresh basil. Though other sauces are available, just get the chimichurri for dipping. — Mona Holmes, reporter

Related The Hottest New Restaurants in Los Angeles