A Trendsetting Korean Barbecue Restaurant Closes After a Decade in Koreatown

When Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong opened in LA’s Koreatown 10 years ago, it revitalized a scene that had been languishing in the all-you-can-eat era of the aughts. Opened by one of South Korea’s most famous television hosts and comedians, the slot inside the historic Chapman Plaza brought energy and crowds to Koreatown, with fans aching for fresh cuts of galbi and prime outside skirt cooked with a combination gas and charcoal grill.

Renamed more simply into Baekjeong (which means butcher) over the years, the chain has expanded across the country, with locations in New York City, Torrance, Buena Park, San Jose, and Seattle, but the original franchise in Los Angeles will soon flip into Origin Korean Barbecue.

Operator On6thAvenue Hospitality, which also owns the very popular Quarters Korean barbecue in another corner of Chapman Plaza, will redesign Baekjeong into a 1960s Seoul vibe with meats grilled on large stone tabletop grills instead of open grates. The opening is slated for February 2024.

Selena and Benny at Jitlada

Hollywood star couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were recently seen dining at Jitlada, a favorite among celebrities in Thai Town. Owner Jazz Singsanong posted photos with Gomez and Blanco in front of the Southern Thai restaurant last week. Gomez, who hosts the cooking show Selena + Chef on Max with celebrity chefs, could very well have Singsanong on the show in coming seasons.

Baby Bistro goes west

Baby Bistro, which will open in the Victor Heights development in Echo Park next to Perilla, is popping up at Dudley Market for a few nights on January 23 and January 30. Chef Miles Thompson and the team will be preparing dishes until they run out. Find more details on Instagram and book tables on Resy.

Leo’s goes south

Popular al pastor taco truck Leo’s, which has one of the most expansive taco truck empires in Southern California, has opened a location in Long Beach, according to Longbeachize. Leo’s will serve nightly at the southwest corner of Wardlow and Palo Verde Avenues just off of Los Coyotes Diagonal says the site’s founding editor and Eater LA contributor Brian Addison.

Sunday Gravy goes to lunch

Italian American restaurant Sunday Gravy announced on Instagram that it will soon commence lunch service. Before the pandemic, the Inglewood neighborhood favorite served sandwiches and other casual dishes for takeout in the afternoons but now the dining room will be fully open midday. Check their social media for updates.