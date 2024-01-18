 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Give Props to Naughty Pie Nature, Echo Park’s New Neapolitan Pizza Maker

Plus, Ubuntu launches Soul Food Sundays, a raw oyster warning, and more

by Mona Holmes
A table full of pizzas at Naughty Pie Nature in Los Angeles.
Naughty Pie Nature.
Naughty Pie Nature
Naughty Pie Nature — a play on the name of ’90s hip-hop group Naughty By Nature — is Echo Park’s newest pop-up gone permanent. The Neapolitan pizza maker starts cranking out pies on Friday, January 19 in the former Slasher Pizza space on Glendale Boulevard near Alvarado.

Naughty Pie Nature hails from chef duo Jose Ibarra and Bronwen Kinzler-Britton. The two started their pop-up in early 2023 by making pizzas with playful names including the Wake and Bake pie with mozzarella, cheddar, potato, bacon, eggs, spicy green sauce, and pickled shallots. Also try the Caesar salad, meatball, or banana pudding. Slices are on the menu for walk-ins.

Naughty Pie Nature will mostly cater to third-party delivery and takeout, though there is a bit of standing counter space just outside of the eatery. Beginning Friday, Naughty Pie Nature will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1466 Glendale Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026, with weekend brunch commencing in the coming months.

Caesar salad at Naughty Pie Nature restaurant in Los Angeles.
Caesar salad at Naughty Pie Nature.
A Mexican restaurant majority in LA County

Last week, the Pew Research Center released a study documenting the wide reach of Mexican restaurants. Not only do 85 percent of U.S. counties have at least one place to eat dishes from Mexico, but 22 percent of all the country’s restaurants operate in California. From there, 30 percent of the state’s restaurants operate within LA County.

Power lunching at Santa Monica’s Lunetta

In late 2023, chef Raphael Lunetta began serving a prix fixe lunch menu. For $35, Lunetta diners can fetch an amuse bouche, a choice of starters like the mushroom soup with fresh black truffle, an entree can include the lobster roll and house-made chips, and dessert. Get the full details here.

Raw oyster scare

Southern California officials are sounding the alarm on raw oysters, reports the Los Angeles Times. Since late 2023, health officials found that the recent spate of norovirus illnesses is potentially linked to raw oysters. Los Angeles County’s health official recommended that young children, older adults, and people who are immunocompromised avoid eating them. OC’s Chief of Public Health Services Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong says, “Until the source is confirmed, consumers should be cautious before eating raw oysters.”

A plant-based soulful Sunday at Ubuntu

Ubuntu chef Shenarri Freeman introduced Soul Food Sundays, a tribute to the dishes that earned her a James Beard Award nomination and other nods from her plant-based New York restaurant, Cadence. Those include Freeman’s fried oyster mushrooms and waffles, Southern fried lasagna, along with her maple buttermilk cornbread with sage maple syrup and jam. Snag a reservation here.

Soul Food Sundays dishes at Ubuntu in Los Angeles.
Soul Food Sundays dishes at Ubuntu.
1466 Glendale Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026 213-358-5631 Visit Website

