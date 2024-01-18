Acclaimed Chef Wes Avila’s Next Project Grills Up Monterrey-Style Meats in West Hollywood

Fresh on the heels of the closure of Angry Egret Dinette at the end of 2023, chef Wes Avila is opening his next project in West Hollywood alongside restaurateur Giancarlo Pagani and Sam Nazarian, the chairman and CEO of hospitality group SBE. Named MXO, which means Mexican origins, the restaurant is slated to open along La Cienega Boulevard in spring 2024 and will focus on wood-fired cooking.

Expect bright flavors and large-format meats on the menu that draw on Avila’s time in Monterrey, including a birria-style shank cut to share. “You don’t see Monterrey represented too much because it’s not really a tourist town,” Avila says. “It’s business industry there, but the food is so unique and I wanted to kind of showcase some of that.” In addition to the food, wines from Mexico will also be featured on the menu.

Raised in Pico Rivera, Avila has been a mainstay in Los Angeles’s restaurant scene since before he opened Guerrilla Tacos in 2012. In addition to MXO, he’s also behind Kyoto’s Piopiko and Hollywood’s Ka’teen, which serves dishes from the Yucatan.

For Avila, this project is the culmination of the lessons learned over the last decade of cooking in Los Angeles, and also represents what's next for him. “With some of the other projects that I’ve had in the past I’ve had to like adjust to kind of coming in,” he says. “From the cart to Egret to Ka’teen, some of those projects I came on when the build-out was already done. And with this one, I came in early and I’m really excited that we’re getting all the toys to be able to play with.”

MXO is set to open in spring 2024 at 826 N. La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90069.