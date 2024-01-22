Here Are Two Big LA Food Events That Are Actually Worthwhile

Food events and festivals are typically big draws in Los Angeles, and two recently announced dates unofficially mark the beginning of “stuff your face” season. The Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival takes place in March on the Santa Monica Pier, while the third annual Pizza City Fest Los Angeles happens in April at L.A. Live.

The LA Wine & Food Festival (which isn’t related to the former LA Food & Wine) invited 90 chefs to participate over three days from March 1-3, 2024. A few of them include Jitlada’s Jazz Singsanong, Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi, Otium’s Tim Hollingsworth, Isla’s Brian Bornemann, and Hotville Chicken’s Kim Prince. Attendees can stroll, eat, and drink on the Santa Monica Pier. General admission is $175 while VIP admission costs $275. This is a 21-and-over event; get the full details here.

Over at L.A. Live in Downtown, the second annual Pizza City Fest Los Angeles conducts a two-day event where pizza is the headliner on April 27-28. Makers from Hot Tongue, L’Antica Pizzeria, Pizzeria Sei, Bettina, Ronan, and Gorilla Pies will prepare pies for attendees, along with panel discussions and demonstrations. Tickets start at $125 and VIP tickets are $200. Head to the L.A. Live events page to purchase or call (877) 234-8425.

Eat the Bear

Los Angeles Magazine tried Eastside Italian Deli’s special Chicago-style Italian beef sandwich, inspired the popular FX show The Bear. The team tested out a recipe that’s now on the menu made with beef, Giardiniera, provolone, and au jus.

LAT reviews Baroo 2.0

Los Angeles Times reviewer Bill Addison asked a handful of thoughtful questions after writing up the newest iteration of Baroo. “Is the food the same brain-jangling thrill ride as the original?” And, “Is it an expression of a maturing chef who now has a family, who is embracing structures to sustain a business, whose more nuanced flavors require you to pay closer attention?” Click here to read the review in full.

New life emerging from Greenblatt’s

In 2021, Greenblatt’s Deli and Fine Wines closed after operating for 95 years on Sunset Boulevard near Crescent Heights. According to What Now Los Angeles, GreenBlatt’s former owner Jeffrey Kavin has a new project coming called the Greenroom. Greenroom appears to be a restaurant and bar open from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. and could open by summer.

Relief for Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food

Some good news from Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food. After a January 2 illegal street takeover where 100 people ransacked and nearly destroyed the Compton business, the Ramirez family set up a $50,000 GoFundMe to help with recovery costs. They have now raised over $90,000.

Pioneer Chicken

SF Gate’s Karen Palmer labeled Pioneer Chicken as the “coolest, most culturally relevant fast-food chain in the West.” She also found the young sister and brother team attempting to bring the local fried chicken chain back to prominence.