This Is the Coolest New Restaurant to Open in Hawaiian Gardens, LA County’s Tiniest City

SHOR, a bazaar-inspired halal restaurant serving the cuisines of Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan, is opening in Los Angeles County’s smallest city, Hawaiian Gardens, on February 9. Behind the project is Imran “Ali” Mookhi, the chef-owner of the contemporary Indian restaurant and Michelin Bib Gourmand selection Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen in Fullerton. A representative tells Eater that the restaurant’s name means noise in Desi culture and is a nod to the Chor Bazaar in Mumbai, one of India’s largest historical markets.

The AkarStudios-designed space captures the vibrant energy of spice markets and bazaars. On the menu are large and small dishes, as well as a full selection of wine, beer, and spirit-free cocktails. Shareable snacks include papadum with chutneys and idli fries, while larger dishes include keema mattar (ground beef curry with English peas) and a whole branzino with a Bengali mustard rub. Desserts featuring plenty of cardamom, tamarind, and saffron come from chef Mark Medina.

SHOR, located at 12155 E. Carson Street, Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716, is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 pm.

Sensational SGV sweets

Food writer Katherine Spiers shares a trio of notable desserts in the San Gabriel Valley in her newsletter How to Eat L.A. On her list are With Love in San Gabriel, J.J. Bakery Cafe in Temple, and Jomi Cake in Arcadia; click on the link to see what to order at each spot.

Sprinkles x Bruce Lee

LA-founded Sprinkles is linking up with the Bruce Lee Foundation and Gold House to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The Golden Dragon Bruce Lee cupcake is composed of a red velvet cupcake with slivered almonds, almond cookie crust, and almond cream cheese frosting. The limited-edition cupcake is available nationwide from now until February 11.

Rollin’ with the homies

Vietnamese pop-up Tóp Tép is partnering with cooking school Impastiamo in Culver City on Saturday, January 27 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for a Tết cooking class. The event includes a hands-on lesson on how to prepare nem rán (Northern Vietnamese fried spring rolls) with chef Thao Pham and a glass of wine. Tickets are priced at $125 and can be reserved here.

Related 19 Vibrant Vietnamese Restaurants to Try in Los Angeles

Midcity Mercado

Journalist Ashley Sanchez shines a light on the Midcity Mercado in West Adams for Los Angeles Magazine. The monthly event is co-hosted by brother and sister Giovanny and Jasmine Maldonado and aims to “amplify our culture, amplify creatives, and just create a very supportive safe space where our community can gather and have a good time,” says Jasmine in the report. The gathering includes some 80 vendors, most from the neighborhood. Follow on Instagram for the next scheduled event.