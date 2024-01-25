A Hot Natural Wine Bar Resurfaces at a Popular Koreatown Cafe

Koreatown is gaining a new natural wine bar this Saturday, January 27, with the reopening of Red Room along Olympic Boulevard after shuttering in December 2023. During the day, the space operates as Coffee MCO, a two-story coffee and espresso bar.

Red Room is slated to be open Thursday through Saturday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. The bar is reopening with a menu from chef Yoon Sung, previously of Oksusu and Hanchic. The menu will feature wine-bar-style food that draws on Korean, Spanish, and California flavors. Expect dishes including Spanish sardine jorim, potato jeon tots, and perilla chimichurri.

Red Room is joining a wave of interest in natural wine in Koreatown led in part by Koreatown Wine Club. The neighborhood club is run by the all-day cafe and market, Open Market. They pop up around town with tastings and other events at local restaurants including The Prince and Umaya.

Red Room, located at 2580 W. Olympic Boulevard Unit 2, Los Angeles, CA, 90006.

Helene An inducted to CA Hall of Fame

Los Angeles’s famed Chef Helene An of Crustacean has been inducted into the California Hall of Fame after over 50 years in the kitchen. Over the years, An has become known for her signature Vietnamese-French cuisine, which has garnered her the nickname, “Mother of Fusion.” Raised in Vietnam, An and her family fled to San Francisco after the fall of Saigon. In 1991, the family opened the first iteration of Crustacean in Nob Hill before moving down to Los Angeles and opening the Beverly Hills location in 1995.

A decade of ilCaffè

Downtown Los Angeles’s coffee and wine bar ilCaffè turns 10 this week. Opened in 2014 on the corner of 9th and Broadway, the cafe will be celebrating its decade with a weekend full of in-store programming including a wine tasting, a club night, and tapas.

Terroni comes to Brentwood

Italian restaurant group, Terroni, is heading west with a new space in Brentwood at 155 S. Barrington Place. A liquor license has been filed under the name Terroni Brentwood, but there is no opening date yet. Terroni currently operates restaurants in Beverly Hills and Larchmont, with more locations around the world.

A rickshaw robbery

Formosa Cafe’s rickshaw was stolen over the weekend before being found and returned. The restaurant, which originally opened in 1939 in West Hollywood, shared an update to the saga on its Instagram.