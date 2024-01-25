Oyster Sales Plummet at LA Restaurants Amid Unclear Guidance From Health Officials

For weeks now, Southern California health officials have been sounding the shellfish alarm and advising the public to avoid consuming raw oysters in response to a norovirus outbreak spreading across the region from San Diego to Los Angeles. On January 17, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a statement noting that “more than 150 suspected local cases of gastrointestinal illness linked to the consumption of raw oysters, likely caused by norovirus.” Officials say the infected oysters are connected to farms in the Gulf of California, Baja Peninsula, Sonora, and other locations in Mexico.

As a result of the news, restaurant owners like Lonely Oyster’s Dom Crisp have experienced a significant drop in oyster consumption. “I recently did an event at Chateau Marmont and served Cadillac oysters from Maine,” says Crisp. “Everyone stayed away from them. That crowd usually crushes oysters.”

Crisp isn’t worried about the oyster advisory because he sources Lonely Oyster’s seafood from the Atlantic and Pacific Northwest. However, he and other Southern California businesses are still feeling the impact, with Lonely Oyster customers asking more questions about what’s safe to eat. Despite customer concerns, Crisp continues to sell the restaurant’s namesake product. “The oyster I’m most excited about right now would be the Glacier Point Oyster out of Alaska,” he says.

The problem began in late 2023 when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advised restaurants and food retailers to avoid oysters that were harvested on December 18, 19, and 27 by Sociedad Acuicola GolPac, a distributor that operates in Sonora, Mexico. If consumed, oysters infected with norovirus can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever, and gastroenteritis infections; symptoms can occur quickly within a few hours or up to two days of exposure. NBC-4 reports that Los Angeles County’s Department of Health’s Dr. Lello Tesema recommends that “[people] who are immunocompromised or older adults, specifically, should be avoiding raw oysters at this time.”

San Diego and Los Angeles health departments investigated the FDA’s initial advisory and issued statements. But restaurants like Lonely Oyster and Naked Cowboy Oysters, a distributor that provides seafood and oysters to restaurants like Providence, Salt & Pearl, and Jolly Oyster, found that the health department’s response only confused customers and lowered sales.

“If you look at how this was disseminated by the FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the California Department of Public Health, you’ll see that they’re quite specific about the products and distributors, dates, and locations of their harvests,” says Todd Rubenstein, CEO of Naked Cowboy Oysters. “San Diego and Los Angeles County health departments put out a very generalized statement saying the [problem] is currently under investigation and made broad recommendations that you shouldn’t eat Mexican oysters or sell them. This didn’t do anything but hurt businesses. Our sales dropped by more than 50 percent.”

Culver City’s Jolly Oyster reflected Rubenstein’s sentiments in a recent Instagram post: “We are deeply disappointed with the way in which public health officials have announced the recent norovirus cases and its link to raw oysters. It is now clear that these cases were from a few specific parts of Baja, and the damaging reporting of encouraging people to stay away from all Mexican oysters is detrimental to our incredible team.”

Crisp and Rubenstein agree that retailers and consumers were not well served by the Los Angeles health department’s communication. “I had long-term customers of mine who called me and canceled standing orders I’ve had for 12 years,” says Rubenstein. “Musso & Frank stopped ordering oysters and said they are going to stop selling oysters. Here’s the funny thing, they never use Baja oysters, they use oysters from Prince Edward Island in Canada.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we decided weeks ago to stop selling oysters,” Mark Echeverria, CFO and COO of Musso & Frank Grill, tells Eater in an emailed statement.

Thus far, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has not provided a clear message to the public that it’s safe to consume oysters outside of Sonora or Baja California, Mexico. However, the department provided the following statement to Eater:

“The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been investigating a norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters from certain parts of Mexico. The FDA has identified the impacted areas on its website. At this point, we have more than 150 cases linked to this outbreak. Public Health is assisting the impacted restaurants in identifying the recalled oysters and ensuring they are removed from the food distribution chain. Additionally, we are directly communicating with food operators to emphasize the use of oysters from areas in the United States, including the Pacific Northwest. Eating raw oysters carries the risk of consuming bacteria or viruses found in the oyster.”

Looking ahead, Crisp encourages diners to engage in open conversation with restaurant staff regarding oyster origins, while Rubenstein says his business has a long list of checks and balances in place to help prevent foodborne illnesses. “I don’t support the agents who are using generalized dialogue that is alarming and counterproductive,” says Rubenstein. “This doesn’t provide a benefit to anything except that it killed our business.”

