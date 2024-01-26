A Hip ‘Living Room’ Lounge Opens in West Hollywood From a Trio of Restaurant Pros

With a revolving door of restaurants occupying the former Le Petit Bistro in West Hollywood, with short-lived places like Pacifique and Fellow Traveler, it seems the latest has settled in with an expanded, multi-faceted room with a standalone bar, banquette seating, DJ booth, and plush couches.

Dubbed Norma from restaurateur Alican Bayar, who previously operated Mama’s Secret Bakery and Cafe on West Third Street and has consulted on other projects, this new restaurant that opened January 9 also touts journeyman chef Jason Fullilove in the kitchen and general manager/cocktail veteran Aidan Demarest at the front-of-house. Though Bayar’s Mama’s Secret was a casual Mediterranean and Turkish cafe, Norma is a full-blown lounge that promises a member’s only vibe without a requisite membership.

While the ambience looks like it would appeal to West Hollywood’s influencer crowd, with places like Catch Steak, E.P. & L.P., Koi, Caviar Kaspia, and the Nice Guy located within walking distance, Bayar hopes the place becomes a reliable third place, a living room where folks can hang out with drinks, music, and food. (It’s also pretty funny that it’s is a block-and-a-half from the iconic Norm’s diner, which could lead to some confusion for visitors, though Norma was likely named for the neighborhood.)

Fullilove’s history in LA goes back to the Gorbals in Downtown, working as executive chef at the Tar Pit on La Brea, LACMA, and Malibu Pier before opening Barbara Jean on Melrose Avenue in 2017. Fullilove has also been the opening chef of Clifton’s in Downtown and the Magic Castle in Hollywood. Recently Fullilove was a part of Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen.

Demarest’s lengthy career ranges everywhere from Seven Grand, the Edison, and First & Hope in Downtown to the Spare Room in Hollywood, though early on he managed the ultra-hip Skybar at the Mondrian in West Hollywood. Currently, in addition to Norma, he oversees nightlife at the nearby Sofitel, but recalls early years on the Sunset Strip serving colorful ’90s-era cocktails like a take on a White Russian. He’s also got other drinks that harken back to that time, with the Pornstar, made with passionfruit, vodka, and prosecco, or an updated Lemon Drop.

The menu at Norma weaves in Southern dishes with a kind of California Mediterranean approach, with flatbread with whipped ricotta sitting alongside buttermilk biscuits with hot honey butter and jam. The market beet salad with ricotta and herbed yogurt and heirloom carrots come with crispy chickpea dukkah would feel at place at Gjelina. Fullilove likes to wield certain sauces on multiple dishes, like the zhoug on the wagyu strip loin and dry-aged seabass while the aji amarillo mixes with the spicy cilantro sauce showing up again under the charred octopus. Hot honey-laced fried chicken brings back Southern flavors.

A well-constructed fried rice layers in fresh Santa Barbara stone crab, the whole mound covered with a fried egg. For dessert, a light chiffon cake slice balances crisp meringue pieces with pumpkin panna cotta, caramel apple sauce, and coconut gelato. One could say the menu feels genre-less but also versatile enough for anyone to love, with farmers market vegetables and high-quality proteins. The area is already rich with lounge-y spots like Norma, but hopefully, it can attract its own following here for easier reservations and relaxed service.

Norma is located at 631 N. La Cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA, and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., with late-night bar bites available on Fridays and Saturdays until 2 a.m. Sunday brunch runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Related West Hollywood Celebrity Hotspot Koi Is Reborn With a Sweet New Dining Room