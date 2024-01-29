Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week: January 29

The editors at Eater LA dine out several times a week, if not per day, which means we’re always encountering standout dishes that deserve time in the limelight. Here’s the very best of everything the team has eaten this week.

Empress date bundt cake at Birdie G’s in Santa Monica

I’m a sucker for any kind of date cake. The mini bundt cake doused with salty caramel and served with a scoop of ice cream — and even more whipped cream on the side — was the most memorable of my recent meal at Birdie G’s. With a nice balance between the moist cake and the swoon-worthy sauce, this variant of the classic sticky toffee pudding is one of my favorites in the city. I’ve seen this presented without the extra scoop of ice cream on top, but I’d prefer to have the contrast between warm and cold. 2421 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica, CA, 90404. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

Garlic aioli at Little Fish in Echo Park

I’ve been in a saucy mood as of late. From the aji verde at Ceviche Stop to the Japanese ranch at Go Go Bird and the LQH sauce at Si! Mon, it seems like there’s an incredible condiment at every place I eat. But if I had to choose a sauce to bottle and bring home for later, it would be the garlic aioli served with crispy nori potatoes at Little Fish in Echo Park. The aioli forgoes silky smoothness for a coarser texture chock-full of fresh garlic bits. The hit of garlic is front and center, while a hum of mayonnaise rounds out every rich swipe. The potatoes are the only menu item available at both breakfast and lunch, so it should be a breeze to get a taste of this sensational condiment. 1606 W. Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

Sashimi at Hwal A Kwang Jang in Koreatown

In the heart of Koreatown, Hwal A Kwang Jang is serving some of the freshest raw fish and seafood in town. Go for the sashimi combo which comes with raw lobster, abalone, and more, plus a towering plate of thinly sliced halibut on ice. Expect complimentary sides as well, including nurungji-guk, a scorched rice soup, along with a clear and spicy mussel soup. In addition to the sashimi, Hwal A Kwang Jang is also known for its hwedupbap, a Korean dish with raw fish and rice. 730 S. Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005. — Rebecca Roland, associate editor

Pepperoni pizza slice at La Sorted’s in Echo Park

The New York slices at La Sorted’s are perfect for maximalist palates who want as much richness, cheesiness, saltiness, and crispness as possible. The reheated slice features curled pepperoni, singed edges, and a substantial cornicione that retains a great airy texture. One slice was probably enough for my lunch but I ordered a meatball sub that was also laden with flavor and fat (I could only eat half of that). My curiosity will bring me back for more, especially the mortadella sandwich. 2847 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90026. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

Related The Hottest New Restaurants in Los Angeles