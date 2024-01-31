A Queens Native Is Bringing Legit East Coast-Style Sandwiches to West Hollywood

East Coast transplants in search of grinders, hoagies, and subs that remind them of home are in for a treat at Superrad Sub Shop, the brand new hero haven opened by Queens native Shanna Lynn Milazzo (Picnic Sandwich) and partner and chef Chris Olsefsky (Rock & Reily’s, Pearl’s Rooftop). “Our subs mimic the ones I ate growing up in Queens, New York, and our chicken Parm is a fan favorite,” Milazzo tells Eater in an email. The breakfast and lunch window is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8264 Sunset Boulevard. It operates from the same kitchen as the Naughty Pig sports bar.

On the morning menu is a Bodega Egg & Cheese and a Mini Mart Special made with housemade pork chorizo, while lunch brings chopped cheese and the No One Likes Turkey Roll Sub featuring turkey roasted by Olsefsky. Coffee from Woodcat Coffee Bar in Echo Park is on hand for caffeinating. Superrad Sub Shop was formerly a Smorgasburg vendor and a frequent presence in LA’s pop-up scene.

Meaty provisions

Majordomo is offering three marvelously meaty takeout packages for Super Bowl parties across the Southland. Options include the whole plate short rib ($235) that serves four to six and includes white rice, lettuce wraps, and sauces; smoked bo ssäm pork butt ($220) that serves six to eight and includes white rice, lettuce wraps, and sauces; and “Big Game Feast” ($450) that serves eight to 10 and includes hot honey chicken wings, savory salt potato chips, bing buns, a whole smoked bo ssäm pork butt, and miso chocolate chip cookies. Details on all packages are available on Resy.

Corned beef hash pizza

Jeff Strauss (Jeff’s Table in Highland Park and Oy Bar in Studio City) is teaming up with Daniel Cutler of Ronan for brunch service on Sunday, February 4 at the Melrose Avenue restaurant. The whimsical menu reflects the culinary sensibilities of Strauss and Cutler and includes fun dishes like a corned beef hash pizza, a Cuban-style pressed sandwich with mortadella and cave-aged gruyere aioli, and a rye waffle with miso honey butter and crispy guanciale or gravlax, creme fraiche, jalapeno, and herbs. Reservations are available here.

Underloved LA institutions

In a Minute’s Evan Lovett dedicates an entire podcast episode to “10 historic LA restaurants that don’t get enough love.” On his list of unsung institutions are Saugus Cafe in Santa Clarita, Magee’s Kitchen at the Original Farmers Market, and more.

Duck press to impress

Hot off the screen print press is a line of hoodies and t-shirts from Santa Monica’s Pasjoli featuring its old-school duck press. Prices range from $32 to $59 and can be secured from now until February 11 through presales. Merch can be picked up at Pasjoli or shipped.

The Choi of Cooking

Chef Roy Choi announced on Instagram that a second book is on the way: “Writing’s done, editing almost done, final photos almost done, then baby’s going into the oven and we’ll see you early next year.” The Choi of Cooking is set to be published in 2025 and is the chef’s first cookbook featuring recipes from “a journey of cooking, living, and learning from mistakes.” Co-authoring the book with Choi are Tien Nguyen and Natasha Phan, who collaborated on the chef’s debut book L.A. Son.