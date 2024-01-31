Share All sharing options for: The Biggest LA Restaurant Openings to Know in January

Another year has rolled around in Los Angeles and a fresh crop of exciting restaurants have opened in the Southland. Consider this a monthly guide to all the city's best new openings. For under-the-radar picks, check out this companion list.

MidEast Tacos, Silver Lake

Smorgasburg favorite MidEast Tacos has finally opened up a permanent location on Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake. Owned by Mini Kabob’s chef-owner Armen Martirosyan, find tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and more on the menu that blend Armenian and Mexican flavors to create something uniquely LA.

Mars, Hollywood

One of LA’s hottest new bars is hidden behind Mother Wolf in Hollywood. Mars is the latest project from Giancarlo Pagani, who previously worked with Ten Five Hospitality and SBE. Expect rare spirits and expertly made cocktails on the menu, plus the option of a $5,000 yearly membership which includes priority seating, invitations to exclusive events, and more.

Cipriani, Beverly Hills

New York’s famed Cipriani has finally come to the West Coast with a new location in Beverly Hills. Housed in the former Madeo space, the renovations took a year to complete and were led by Florentine architect Michele Bonan for the dining room and Carlos Almada for the upstairs jazz club. Find similar food to the New York location with favorites including risotto primavera and tuna tartare on the menu.

Stay, Chinatown

One of LA’s buzziest new bars doesn’t serve alcohol. Opened in the former Hong Kong Cafe space, Stay is a zero-proof lounge with a full bar menu that includes cocktails and small vegan bites. Try The Horse, a take on a classic espresso martini, or The Rabbit, which is an Old Fashioned made with Lyre’s Highland Malt and mole bitters.

Lustig, Culver City

Culver City’s Lustig is helmed by chef Chef Bernhard Mairinger, previously of Bierbiesl and Bierbiesl Imbiss. Find Mairinger’s famous schnitzel on the menu, plus chicken liver profiteroles, a croque monsieur, and ample dessert options. Make sure to watch out for the cheese cart as well, which rolls around the space with a selection of cheeses under clear glass covers.

Holy Basil, Atwater Village

Downtown Los Angeles’s highly-lauded Holy Basil has expanded to Atwater Village with a second location in the Atwater Canyon development along Glendale Boulevard. The new location serves a similar core menu to the original, with classics including pad see ew and shrimp fried rice, plus a weekend brunch that is available Friday through Sunday.

Chain, Virgil Village

Chain, the pandemic-era popup from Otium’s Tim Hollingsworth and B.J. Novak, has moved into a new permanent location in Virgil Village. The duo plans to offer rotating collaborations in the new space, the first of which was with New York’s Pop Up bagel. The catch is that the storefront’s address is secret and invites to future events require signing up for an extensive waiting list.

Dulan’s on Crenshaw, Hyde Park

Dulan’s on Crenshaw in South LA has reopened after a nearly two-year renovation. The work started when owner Greg Dulan was offered a grant by Los Angeles city councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson’s office to improve the facade in 2018. He decided that if the outside was getting a facelift, the inside should as well, and temporarily closed the restaurant in 2021. The newly reopened space features new seating and a redone prepared food station, but all the same classics like the oxtails and candied yams that guests have come to know and love.

