Silver Lake’s Cozy New Cafe Pairs Haircuts With Peanut Butter Lattes

Over the last month, a new cafe has been testing out its menu on the northeast edge of Silver Lake. Makisupa Coffee Bar is located right across the street from Blair’s restaurant with an atrium-style seating area where staff serve coffee drinks along with mini bean and cheese burritos, bagels with cream cheese or vegan alternative spread, soft pretzels, and egg and cheese sandwiches on Kaiser rolls. The highlight of the coffee menu is a photogenic peanut butter latte.

Wife-husband owners Carly Flynn and Howie Goldklang note their cafe officially opens this Saturday. (Flynn is a hairstylist and makeup artist who also owns the attached salon the Establishment.) The large window facing Rowena Avenue was installed back in 2021 giving the space ample light. Makisupa is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. And as a bonus for LA locals, there’s free parking behind the building.

Bacari takes over the former Villa Blanca

A spotter noticed new signage in front of reality star Lisa Vanderpump’s Villa Blanca in Beverly Hills. The space has been empty since closing in 2020. The new resident is Bacari, which currently has four locations throughout the Southland, including Silver Lake and Glendale.

Another Smorgasburg makes the permanent leap

The Santa Monica Mirror reports that another prominent Smorgasburg vendor Kavahana will turn its sights to a permanent location. Kavahana opens on February 10 in Santa Monica at 306 Pico Boulevard. For the uninitiated, kava nectar is a non-alcoholic beverage made from the kava plant found in Hawaii and the South Pacific.

An LA Mexican restaurant pioneer dies

The Los Angeles Times wrote an obituary for Antonio Gutierrez, who opened Antonio’s on Melrose Avenue in 1970. His restaurant became a celebrity hangout and a place that went beyond traditional Mexican food. Gutierrez died in September 2023.

Fonuts now baking gluten-free bread

Gluten-free donut maker Fonuts is now baking gluten-free bread. Head to either location in Studio City or West Third to find sourdough or olive bread, plus buttermilk biscuits.