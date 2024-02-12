Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week: February 12

The editors at Eater LA dine out several times a week, if not per day, which means we’re always encountering standout dishes that deserve time in the limelight. Here’s the very best of everything the team has eaten this week.

Sausage and pepper pizza at De La Nonna in the Arts District

After grabbing a drink at Let’s Go Disco on a rare rainy Los Angeles night, the best option is to stay within the compound and dip inside De La Nonna for a hot slice. A good Sicilian pizza can be judged on a few factors and De La Nonna aces them all — a crispy crust, an undercarriage strong enough to hold up the weight of the slice, and rich flavor-forward toppings that compliment the dough. Ordering pepperoni or cheese may be the first instinct, but the sausage and peppers just may be the sleeper hit on the menu. The spiced sausage finds balance in the sweetness of the peppers, which plays into the already great sauce and cheese. Make sure to review the extensive wine menu as well, and leave room for dessert. 710 E. 4th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90013. — Rebecca Roland, associate editor

Georgian soups at Havlabar Cuisine in Glendale

While I don’t usually order soups while dining out (as they can be harder to share and fill up precious gastro real estate), it’s been so chilly in Los Angeles lately that I sought out two over lunch at Havlabar Cuisine in Glendale. The wood-paneled and windowless Georgian restaurant smelled strongly of cigarette smoke when I arrived, which caused me to rethink my plans, but I am glad that I endured because the cooking was great. In addition to hearty khinkali dumplings and grilled khachapuri oozing with sulguni cheese, a duo of superb soups graced the table. The kharcho with beef, rice, and fresh herbs in a tomato broth arrived scorchingly hot in a clay bowl and warmed our spirits with each slurp. Also terrific was the chakapuli, which is listed in the entrees section of the menu. Its white wine broth brimming with lamb and tarragon was a delight, while the accompanying warm and crusty Georgian bread was ideal for dipping. 1143 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

Seolleongtang at Myung Ga Korean Cuisine in La Cañada Flintridge

My soup cravings are usually present all year round, but with the particularly chilly weather, this weekend certainly called for it. With much success, the steaming bowl of seolleongtang at Myung Ga Korean Cuisine satisfied my craving. A spoonful of the ox bone broth and tender beef with an accompanying stack of warm rice and kkakdugi (radish kimchi) is one of several ways to enjoy the dish, with the radish adding some kick and crunch to the overall bite. If the spoon allows, make room for noodles too. 2309 Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada Flintridge, CA, 91011. — Amanda Luansing, copy editor

Roasted carrots at Pizzeria Bianco in Downtown

Here is a mostly undisputed fact: chef Chris Bianco makes excellent pizza. Bianco already has a built-in fan base thanks to his established Phoenix restaurants, appearance on Netflix’s Chefs Table, and dedication to preparing delicious Italian food. Yet here I am writing about the vegetables served at his Downtown restaurant, Pizzeria Bianco. Though my table was packed with a perfectly made sausage pizza, beautifully dressed gem salad, and a glass of pinot noir, I am stunned to admit that the roasted carrots were the highlight. Perhaps I’m vegetable starved, or maybe sourcing carrots from Weiser Family Farms and roasting them to an ideal state, then adding a honey nut squash cream and pumpkin seeds is only one example of Pizzeria Bianco’s success. This simple menu allows the kitchen to focus on putting out a delicious plate, no matter whether it’s appetizers, salads, pizzas, or desserts. — Mona Holmes, reporter

