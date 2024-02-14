Sandwich-loving Angelenos looking to eat more vegetables are in for a treat at B&T’s Deli, a new vegetarian sandwich shop that opens today, February 14, in Santa Monica. Located in an 853-square-foot space, the takeout-only operation comes from co-founders and Santa Monica residents Brittany and Terrence Caldwell. The two were inspired to open a meatless deli due to the difficulty of finding plant-based submarine sandwiches in Los Angeles.

The Caldwells consider their new business a mashup of sorts between neighboring deli Bay Cities and high-end grocery store Erewhon. “We love Bay Cities because it has the critical elements of a great deli,” the couple tells Eater in an email. “We love Erewhon because there’s a huge element of trust with anything you buy there.”

B&T’s menu eschews alternative meat products in favor of vegetables. “We use ingredients that everyone knows and loves, like marinated artichokes, instead of confusing and fake meat imitations that turn people off from incorporating plant-based items into their routine,” said the Caldwells. Brittany’s favorite sandwich is the Wanda, made with marinated eggplant, while Terrence’s is a riff on the classic chicken salad sandwich called the Old Sport.

B&T’s Deli is located at 912 Montana Avenue and is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prosperity Market celebrates Black History Month

Prosperity Market co-founders Carmen Dianne and Kara Still are bringing together 30-plus local Black-owned food producers and chefs, plus music and family-friendly activities, on Saturday, February 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park. Click on the link to learn more about the event and reserve complimentary tickets.

Loqui is opening in the West Valley

Modern taco shop Loqui is opening a fourth location in the Valley Country Market in Woodland Hills (20929 Ventura Boulevard, Woodland Hills, CA 91364) later this year. Slated for a fall or winter debut, the latest Loqui will serve the same northern Mexico-style tacos wrapped in handmade flour tortillas that the budding chain is known for.

Niku Nashi is back, sort of

Los Angeles is in the midst of a vegan sushi moment and Niku Nashi, one of the city’s better-known purveyors, is making a comeback just in time. Without a proper location following the closing of APB last year, Niku Nashi is now available on delivery platforms (Uber Eats, Postmates, Grub Hub, and DoorDash) while ownership scouts for a permanent location.

Iguana, anyone?

Valentín and Germán Granja, the owners of Sabores Oaxaqueños, recently opened a second location in Hollywood at 5520 Santa Monica Boulevard. On the menu is the famous — and illicit — iguana served two ways, as a tamal and as mole amarillo de iguana featuring tender iguana served in a thickened hoja santa blend of yellow chiles costeños.