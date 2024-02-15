California Fast-Food Restaurant Workers Form a Massive New Union

Fast-food workers in California have come together to form the new Service Employees International Union-backed Fast Food Workers Union. At a recent action, around 350 workers gathered at a Watts community center in Los Angeles to support the union and begin the signup process.

The formation of the union comes in advance of the state minimum wage going up to $20 an hour for fast-food workers who work at a chain with at least 60 locations around the country. The new law, which was signed in September 2023, goes into effect on April 1.

The new Fast Food Workers Union is the first of its kind for the industry and is classified as a minority union. Instead of having a workplace unionized, the union will represent individual workers who opt to join. So far, some of the union's goals, as stated on its website, include securing annual raises, consistent schedules, paid vacation, and more.

A new law restricting service fees goes into effect

A new law going into effect on July 1, 2024, aims to curb “junk fees,” additional and sometimes obfuscated service fees, like those on concert tickets and delivery apps. The law is expected to change the way service fees are structured at Los Angeles restaurants, the Los Angeles Times reports. Starting this summer, restaurants will have to begin factoring those surcharges into menu prices, instead of listing an additional fee, which often goes toward staff members’ health care or other operational costs, at the end of the bill. Expect to see the price of dishes rise across the board as this law goes into effect.

The Pearl River Deli Hainan chicken recipe is up for grabs

In the wake of Pearl River Deli’s closure on February 4, owner Johnny Lee has posted his recipe for Hainan chicken in its entirety via his Instagram. The Google doc he linked to, which is available for free, outlines everything from where he sources the chicken, to the stock-to-rice ratio. In an Instagram post accompanying the recipe Lee wrote, “I don’t want to make Hainan chicken anymore so now you can do it, or try.”

New York Chicken & Gyro Goes West

Los Angeles halal spot New York Chicken & Gyro is headed to Venice. Though an opening date hasn’t been announced yet, the new location will be at 401 Lincoln Boulevard. Look forward to classic menu items including chicken and lamb over rice, plus some outstanding wings.

LA gains a new Australian coffee joint

Australian coffee brand The Little Marionette has opened an outpost in Palms at 3570 Motor Avenue. Expect a full range of coffee beverages, including multiple pour-over options, plus specialties like a Vegemite cream top and pastries available to order.