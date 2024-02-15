Los Angeles Has Reached Peak Smash Burger

This is Quick Sear, a column where Eater LA editors explore a pertinent topic in the city’s food scene with keen observations and earned takes. Today’s topic: smash burgers.

Watching a smash burger preparation is a treat for the senses. Los Angeles chefs take a seasoned beef patty, slap it on a raging hot flat-top griddle, and flatten it until a crispy caramelized sear appears in the form of crispy edges. The sizzle and smell, as well as watching a burger come together in minutes with dramatic flair, is deeply gratifying. In what is possibly the country’s most notable burger town, Angelenos have fully embraced the smash burger with open arms — and mouths.

Smash burgers thriving in Los Angeles is no surprise. After all, Southern California is the home of fast food: In-N-Out Burger, Fatburger, Taco Bell, Del Taco, and Panda Express were all born here, among others. Newcomers and tourists are often shocked at the vast number of burger stands, pop-ups, and restaurants dedicated to SoCal’s beef-between-buns culture. Locals know the truth: For every Erewhon smoothie, there are a minimum of 10 burger spots dotted across any LA neighborhood. But as the number of flattened beef specialists continues to expand throughout Los Angeles County, has the region reached peak smash burger?

My relationship with smash burgers wavers between love and hate. Certain operators take great pride in their flattened patties, using a blend of quality meats and well-tested techniques to produce an even cook and compelling crust. The burgers that result are impossible to dismiss as a fad. But I also enjoy the classic, messy, and thick burger, like Thicc Burger at Original Farmers Market, the celebrated Father’s Office, or Connie & Ted’s hook burger, where chef Sam Baxter takes a blend of chuck, short rib, and brisket on a grill, then adds lettuce, caramelized onions, house-made pickles, and a tangy Thousand Island sauce with aged cheddar on a brioche bun.

On the big chain side, Five Guys is synonymous with smash burgers, while Shake Shack’s smash-and-scrape preparation technique proved successful enough that the company opened 21 locations throughout Los Angeles County in eight years. On a local level, Burgers Never Say Die is arguably the catalyst that launched this city’s smash burger scene into ubiquity, starting in 2017 when owner Shawn Nee maneuvered his backyard pop-up into a popular and permanent Silver Lake spot. Recent smash burger favorites are Santa Monica’s Heavy Handed, Love Hour, the Keith Lee-approved Easy Street Burgers, and the rapidly expanding For The Win.

That’s only a small slice of how smash burgers dominate in nearly every corner of Los Angeles’s dining scene. After BNSD’s phenomenal rise, many followed, including Hollywood’s Chris N’ Eddy’s and Burger She Wrote near Pan Pacific Park in 2021. Two LA restaurant veterans debuted Trophies Burger Club on Fairfax in 2022. Hermosa Beach pop-up Proudly Serving went brick-and-mortar in 2022. Over in Valley Village, a pop-up named Smashin Sams is gaining traction with locals. A few miles away, on Van Nuys Boulevard near Victory, a restaurant called Wanna Smash opened in early 2023 and uses sexualized burger names like “the quickie,” “cowgirl,” or “happy ending.” Whether clever or pandering to basic instincts, the name is designed to grab attention in LA’s very crowded smash burger market.

Over on Reddit, however, ongoing LA burger discussions indicate some smash burger fatigue. One Redditor, who claims to be a chef, wrote that smash burgers are “the worst possible way [he] could think of to cook a burger, just squashing all the juice and flavor out.” On a Los Angeles subreddit, a group of Angelenos salivated over the city’s beefier burger options, with the original poster asking for recommendations to find “a ridiculously thick, rare burger that it is impossible to find in Los Angeles, where smash burgers reign supreme.” Some Redditors noted local contenders that make burgers so sandpapery and thin that the accompanying sauce and cheese overpower the patty.

Look, some of these smash burger critiques are warranted. As with all restaurants over the last three years, the cost of goods continues to rise, placing certain LA smash burgers at the $15 level for a single patty. (Depending on the appetite, one might need to eat two for a filling meal.) Smash burgers are also often not ideal candidates for takeout or delivery — many are best consumed right off the grill. And purveyors using chub (prepackaged ground beef sold in a plastic tube) to make smash burgers, or any burger, really, are committing a cardinal sin.

But then, Los Angeles has operators like Goldburger’s Allen Yelent, who uses 100 percent grass-fed meats from regenerative farms in California. Goldburger patties are not fully flat, with a medium smash in the center and edges that spread out, leaving a very juicy middle and crispier rim. According to Yelent, regulars return to Goldburger’s Los Feliz and Highland Park locations for one reason. “People don’t come specifically because it’s a smash burger,” says Yelent. “People come back for us because they’re just good burgers.”

Heavy Handed’s juicy short-rib patties, as well as its welcoming patio, weekly beer list, and chocolate-dipped soft serve cones, check all the marks for a pinnacle smash burger experience. The model is proving popular enough that a second Heavy Handed location is headed for Studio City this year. Over in West LA, Tripp Burgers has the smashed experience down with its slightly fatty custom meat blend and scrappy outdoor setup.

While visiting Goldburger’s Highland Park location over the weekend, I sat and ordered the California classic. The griddled six-ounce double smash burger is made with American cheese, diced onions, pickles, lettuce, and a proprietary sauce. It’s $11 and delicious. In the three or so minutes it takes me to eat it, all smash burger complaints are kicked to the curb.