4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles: February 16

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: "Where should I eat?" Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles.

For an outstanding Italian sandwich: Cavaretta’s Italian Deli

Head deep into the Valley to find Cavaretta’s, an Italian deli and market in Canoga Park. Walking in the front, prepare to be greeted by a wall of bread on one side, and a pastry case on the other full of specialties including an excellent lemon bar, cannoli, and more. On the deli front, Cavaretta’s has all the classics like an oversized Italian sub and a hot meatball sandwich that requires an ample amount of napkins. It would be remiss to miss the market section which carries imported goods along with frozen selections from Cavaretta’s kitchen. The best part? Sandwiches start at under $10. 22045 Sherman Way, Canoga Park, CA 91304. — Rebecca Roland, associate editor

For excellent coffee with a side of flowers: Bloom & Plume Coffee

Weekends are for daytime strolling. And if there’s an ideal spot to center this activity around in LA, it starts with ordering coffee at Bloom & Plume. It’s on a stretch of Temple near Echo Park, but officially stationed in Westlake and a three-minute drive to Doubting Thomas. But why bother with other brunch spots when Bloom & Plume makes an egg and bacon biscuit sandwich and sells gluten-free vegan doughnuts from Erin McKenna to pair with its Purple Rain and Cardi P lattes? If visiting during lunchtime hours, order the baguette filled with rosemary ham, mortadella, Toscano cheese, and sour pickles. The cafe’s colorful facade and interior are impossible to miss from the street, with its overflowing plants and flowers. Co-founder Maurice Harris happens to be an incredible floral designer and excels at everything creative. (Harris’s Instagram is one of the best to follow for inspiration, wisdom, and laughter.) 1638 W. Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90026. — Mona Holmes, reporter

For beachside rotisserie chicken in Venice: El Huarique

After a week-long bout with torrential rains, Angelenos have entered mid-February seeking sun. Venice Beach is a likely destination with its impeccable vibes and idiosyncratic mix of high-low restaurants and dives. For a quick lunch near the boardwalk, there may be no more satisfying option than El Huarique, a longtime Peruvian stand in an alleyway food court off Ocean Front Walk. Chef Ernesto Guitierrez slings some of the finest rotisserie chicken in this part of town, punched up with a bright aji verde sauce that pairs well with the restaurant’s garlic rice or french fry sides. If chicken isn’t on the agenda, then the ceviches certainly should be: lip-puckering from a lime and rocoto pepper marinade, the plates are chock-full of sweet potato slices, chewy choclo kernals, and cancha, a deep-fried corn. 1301 Ocean Front Walk, Venice. — Nicole Adlman, cities manager

For a taste of Northeast LA’s latest sushi spot: Ikigai

Ikigai in Eagle Rock scratches a special itch for sushi-loving Angelenos. While it’s not quite refined enough to join the upper echelons of LA’s sushi elite, it boasts better quality than standard neighborhood spots churning out the usual spicy tuna rolls. Folks feeling like something special should take note of the omakase options ranging from $50 to $75 that are served at both lunch and dinner. Those visiting at lunch can choose from several combo meals that are served with rice, miso, soup, and vegetable tempura or enjoy a set of five nigiri and a handroll starting at $23. And for those who just want to drink sake and nibble on fried chicken and dumplings for dinner, a slate of zensai (small dishes) is available too. Swing into this Northeast LA newcomer to get a sense of the place. 2146 Colorado Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90041. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

